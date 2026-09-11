More medals for Ireland as Ní Riain and Brady secure European silver in Turkey

IRELAND’S MEDAL HAUL increased to five as Róisín Ní Riain and Dearbhaile Brady secured silver at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Kocaeli, Turkey.

Limerick star Ní Riain won her third European medal of the week in the 200m Individual Medley final (SM13), clocking 2:28.15 to make it two silvers and a gold.

Two hours later, she finished fourth in the 50m Freestyle final (S13) – just over half a second off the podium in 28.49.

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“That’s my first 200m IM of the year, so to put down a time which I think might be my second fastest ever, I can’t be anything but happy,” said Ní Riain after her podium place.

“I’m a real competitor; I love to get out there and have a good race. I said to my coach when I was doing the entries that I wanted to get in some good scraps and races. That was the thought process behind entering so many races this week. It brings out the best in me.”

Meanwhile, Brady made it a hat-trick of silver medals in the 50m Freestyle final (S6), clocking 35.48 to finish just 0.22 seconds behind Swiss rival Nora Meister.

Third silver: Dearbhaile Brady. Simone Castrovillari / Swim Ireland. Simone Castrovillari / Swim Ireland. / Swim Ireland.

“I feel tired. I tried to give it my all, but you know what? I’m not going to complain with a silver tonight,” said the Derry 19-year-old.

“I really gave it what I could tonight. I gave it everything. I was the fastest this morning, and I said if I could do it again, or be close, I’d be happy, medal or no medal.”

Elsewhere on day five, Emersyn Scully set another new personal best in the 200m Individual Medley (SM14) final, finishing eighth 2:44.30, and Síomha Nic Brádaigh placed seventh in the 100m Freestyle (S7) in 1:23.60.

Ní Riain and Brady return to action alongside Luke Brennan on Saturday, while Ellie Lynch and Luke O’Donoghue will make their senior international debuts.