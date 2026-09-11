Ireland's Alex Dunne qualifies second for F2 feature race in Madrid

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has qualified second for Sunday’s FIA Formula 2 feature race in Madrid.

Dunne was 0.230 seconds off Sweden’s Dino Beganovic in Friday’s qualifying session as the F2 championship makes its debut in the Spanish capital.

Beganovic took pole in a time of 1:44.331, with Dunne pushing him all the way and now starting second on the grid on Sunday.

The Offaly 20-year-old will return to action on Saturday in the sprint race, which starts with a reverse grid for the top 10 from qualifying.

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“I think tomorrow is a good opportunity to learn, but that’s also going to be hotter than what we have on Sunday,” said Dunne. “It’s going to be a tricky one, but that makes it exciting.”

Representing Rodin Motorsport, Dunne is fourth in the F2 drivers’ standings on 118 points, with Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov the Championship leader on 177 points. Dunne finished sixth in last week’s F2 feature race in Monza