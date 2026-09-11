Carla Rowe: 'The disappointment right now is there’s no timelines, there’s no reassurance'

DUBLIN LADIES FOOTBALL captain Carla Rowe has expressed her disappointment as the Gaelic games integration row rumbles on.

The six-time All-Ireland winner spoke of “frustration” and “anger” in a week where doubt was cast over the proposed merger following Mary McAleese’s resignation as chairperson of the integration steering group on Tuesday.

“At the start, it was obviously frustration,” said Rowe, in an interview with The 42 on Friday. “A lot of people who I was talking to – some people who were involved, people in the GPA – it was just frustration and anger nearly. But I think as it’s as it settled down a little, it’s just disappointment.

“In female sport in Ireland, over the last 20 plus years, we’ve seen unbelievable progress. For us to be a little small part, and to be in the process of seeing integration happen was a really proud moment.

“I don’t know where it’s at right now, but it’s just disappointing that after nearly four years and the time they’ve put into that committee, for it to fall apart and really have no answers right now. The overall feeling and emotion and word I could put on it is probably just disappointing.”

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Earlier this year, Rowe shared her fears that the 2027 deadline – proposed by the steering group in February 2024 – would not be met.

“I don’t think I’ll be around to be a part of it,” the 31-year-old forward told The Irish Independent in January, highlighting the lack of updates and anticipating delays. This week’s developments did not come as a major shock.

“No one was fully surprised,” said Rowe. “There was no real talk around (integration) for the last while. There were obviously committee meetings, but there was nothing to show us that there was stone-cold progress. That’s probably where our fears and apprehension came with it.

“It was maybe a little bit of a surprise because (the deadline) had gotten closer, and there was still no word of it not happening. I would have had my hopes up that this is a possibility, that maybe they’re working along in the background, and when April 2027 comes, there will be progress set in stone. We’ve been right with our apprehension that this might not go ahead.”

Asked if she sees integration happening at all, with the timeline being pushed back, Rowe said: “I don’t know. That’s the truth. I don’t know.

“I think it’s been put out so publicly this week that I do think there’s a positive in that. Hopefully the GAA, LGFA and Camogie have seen how so many members across the country think that this needs to happen. The main thing is for female Gaelic players, camogie and football.

“I hope it’s going to happen. I hope that the pressure has been put on now for it to happen. But as I said at the start of this year, when I did a couple of interviews, it’s until it’s set in stone, you can’t rely on it 100%. I think the disappointment right now is there’s no timelines, there’s no reassurance for what the future looks like.”

But Rowe – who has not yet made a decision on her inter-county involvement in 2027 after an injury-ravaged season – will try to remain optimistic, turning to her teaching background.

“I say this in science: if animals and plants don’t evolve, they die. The LGFA, the GAA, Camogie, we need to keep growing, we need to keep evolving. This change is one now that hopefully has been brought to the forefront, and these conversations are now occurring.

“It’s for the future and for the young boys and girls who are playing now. It’s needed for them. It’s a huge, huge sport. It’s a huge part of our culture, of who we are, in every single village across the country. They all need equality, and equality to know they have the same facilities, the same access to pitches and everything else that the boys have.”

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