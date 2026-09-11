St Patrick's Athletic find a spark to reignite title challenge and close in on Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Shamrock Rovers 0

WHAT A NIGHT this could turn out to be in the Premier Division title race.

Nothing has been decided yet so much now feels possible.

Shamrock Rovers are still top of the table despite defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic but their three-point lead is far from secure.

The Saints are chasing them down and this victory should provide a surge of optimism to help them on what they hope will be an unlikely march to glory.

First-half goals from Jason McClelland and Aidan Keena were decisive. Rovers, now winless in seven games in all competitions, could not respond.

And as news filtered through of Bohemians’ stunning comeback from two goals down away to Galway United there was a real sense this could be remembered as a momentous milestone in the campaign.

Who it will be a turning point remains to be seen?

Will Bohs now truly believe they could deliver a historic double in their last season at the old Dalymount Park?

Will Pat’s find the consistency to finish with a flourish no one would have felt possible even a couple of weeks ago when Waterford came here and won in style?

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Or will Stephen Bradley be able to summon a response from his men by simply reminding them the destiny of the title is still in their own hands?

Jamie Lennon (left) and Lee Grace. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Understandably, there might have been a sense of trepidation among the home support about how the St Pat’s players would react after Saturday’s FAI Cup quarter-final defeat to Bohs.

That exit was painful, losing on penalties when they were just moments away from progressing after an enthralling encounter.

Tired minds and weary limbs needed a break. Rejuvenation felt swift here, their actions decisive.

Rovers arrived to Inchicore top of the Premier Division but in a slump of their own that is lingering far too long and needs to be rectified.

Defeat here means it’s now seven games in all competitions without a win for the champions. You have to go back three years for the last time Bradley endured such a run.

With six games remaining they need to get the air back in the lungs to get over the line. St Pat’s and Bohs are both on 53 points, the former’s goal difference better by five.

Rovers have the experience and the quality to come through, and there is also the added uncertainty around the ability of their Dublin rivals to be able to take advantage of their wobble.

We will soon find out which is the greater truth.

St Pat's captain Joe Redmond (left) with Adam Brennan. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

McClelland’s rifled opener after just four minutes was followed by Keena’s clever turn and finish just after the half hour to settle the nerves that infiltrated every corner of the ground, all except the empty Block G which did not house the ultra group due to the partial ground closure.

Both players turned and celebrated in that corner, a force of habit perhaps, but were greeted by empty red seats and railings instead. The roars of relief and joy travelled from all around, though.

Both goals were avoidable from a defensive point of view and that is what will continue to concern the Rovers boss.

They cannot continue to be so porous and expect not to be punished.

Stephen Kenny raised his hands and celebrated victory at full-time as the Pat’s players were clapped off the pitch by a jubilant home support that needed to be picked up the floor last week.

The reaction of Rovers’ fans as their players acknowledged them was mixture of anger, concern and steadfast support.

These are the wild contrasts we’re dealing with now, and there will be more to come on Monday.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Ananag; Redmond (captain), Hoare, Turner; Elbouzedi (Olusanya 67), Lennon, Sheridan (Forrester 73), Baggley, McClelland (Breslin 79); Edmondson (Brown 67), Keena (Palmer 67).

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Grace, Lopes (captain), Cleary (Afolabi 68); Sobowale (Brennan HT), Healy, Watts, Byrne (Mulraney 56), Fitzgerald; Burke (C O’Sullivan 73), Noonan (McGovern 68).

Referee: Hennessy