Drogheda end wait for home league win as Sligo stare down relegation barrel

Drogheda United 2

Sligo Rovers 0

WARREN DAVIS AND Edwin Agbaje secured Drogheda United’s first Premier Division win at Sullivan & Lambe Park in over four months to keep Kevin Doherty’s side on the coattails of in-form Waterford in the race to avoid a promotion/relegation play-off.

The Drogs hit two first-half goals to earn a much-needed three points as they battle to stay in the top tier next season. With this defeat, Sligo Rovers look condemned to a relegation that would leave them playing First Division football for the first time

in 22 years.

Darren Purse’s team are bottom; eight points shy of Drogheda, who occupy the relegation play-off position and 10 behind Waterford in eighth.

Just 18 more points are up for grabs and with Sligo without a league win since May, it is becoming increasingly likely they are heading down. Only a miracle, realistically, can save them now.

Davis and Agbaje scored Drogheda’s goals in a first half that could hardly have gone worse for Purse. He lost two players to injury and saw his inexperienced in League of Ireland terms at least – concede twice in the space of 10 minutes.

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Doherty was down to the bare bones in terms of available players, with seven first-team players missing through injury or, in Mark Doyle’s case, suspension. Ryan Brennan and Kieran Cruise were the only two senior players on a bench that included two goalkeepers

and 15-year-old Charlie Cummins.

From Sligo’s limp FAI Cup exit to Waterford a week earlier, Purse replaced Archie Meekison and James McManus with Kaiyne Woolery and Luke Young.

Sligo came into the game five points adrift of Drogheda and knew defeat would surely condemn them to second tier football in 2027. A draw would have left them with an uphill battle, the outcome of which was entirely out of their hands while victory – a first

in 12 if the league – would have ignited hopes of an escape act.

At full-time, Purse and the travelling Rovers supporters were contemplating the former.

Davis’s lead goal arrived in the 38th minute. It came via a Sligo mistake. Sam Sergeant claimed a Drogheda corner and looked to launch a quick move upfield. Instead, he slipped as he kicked the ball and his clearance landed to Davis, stationed 35 yards from

goal.

The Republic of Ireland international took a touch before curling a shot over all in the crowded penalty area and into the unguarded net.

Jack Shorrock and Treya George were lost to injury – Shorrock had collided with a floodlight box on the pitch perimeter and carried on before eventually being subbed 18 minutes later as everything seemed to go against Rovers.

It got worse when Agbaje, who turned out for the Bit O’Red last term, doubled the Drogheda lead. It was a brilliant goal. He easily muscled Seb Quirk off the ball, produced a turn to take two Sligo defenders out of the game and curled a shot into the top corner.

It was just his second senior career goal but Sargeant’s despairing dive was in vain.

Drogheda looked likelier to score in the second half too. Davis and Thomas Oluwa (twice) were denied a Drogs third by Sergeant, who was busily going about the business of redeeming himself for his earlier error.

Sligo offered little of quality in an attacking sense, despite seeing their fair share of the ball late on. Drogheda were untroubled as only Cian Kavanagh’s low shot – comfortably saved by Luke Dennison – threatened their clean sheet.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Leo Burney, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Edwin Agbaje (Kieran Cruise, 87), Alfie Bates, Ethan O’Brien, Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh (Ryan Brennan, 79); Warren Davis (Ryan Markey, 81), Thomas Oluwa.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart; Seb Quirk (Rueben Gillespie, 67), Carl McHugh, Luke Young, Jack Shorrock (James McManus, 38); Trey George (Archie Meekison, 43); Kaiyne Woolery, Luke Pearce (Cian Kavanagh, 46).

Referee: Paul Norton.



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