Huge comeback from Bohs keeps them in contention

Galway United 2

Bohemian FC 3

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park.

BOHEMIANS KEPT THEIR title dreams alive as they overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Galway United 3-2 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Bohs started strongest with Dawson Devoy and Harry Vaughan pulling the strings in midfield, forcing multiple fouls in dangerous areas but failing to trouble Hugo Pires da Cunha in goal.

The away side dominated early proceedings but Galway grew in confidence as the half progressed, and the home crowd were treated to a moment of pure quality on thirty minutes when fan favourite Stephen Walsh struck an audacious scissor kick from an Al-Amin Kazeem cross which nestled into the top corner past Paul Walters to give the Tribesmen an unlikely first-half lead.

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Bohemians reacted with vivacity, and immediately responded with chances for Darragh Power and Ross Tierney almost snatching an instant equaliser. The Galway back line were attacked repeatedly by Alan Reynolds’ side to find an all-important equaliser, but United dug deep to go in with a 1-0 lead at the break.

Galway restarted and while it was Bohemians who again started in the ascendancy, the home side were gifted a second when confusion between Walters and Patrick Hickey at the back saw the defender’s header fall perfectly to Kris Twardek and the Canadian made no mistake to slot the ball home and double the Tribesmen’s lead.

Reynolds wasted no time in reacting as he introduced Colm Whelan, Zane Myers and Paddy Madden into the fray, and it was Whelan who made an instant impact when his long-range shot from a Jordan Flores pass beat Da Cunha in goal to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

What followed was an onslaught by Bohemians who launched attack after attack at the Galway back line, and as the game entered the final ten minutes their persistence paid off when a Parsons pass found Tierney in space and the Dubliner made no mistake to drill the ball home and level the game at 2-2.

The comeback was complete, but Bohemians weren’t done yet. As the full-time whistle approached, a meandering run by Whelan put the Bohs forward through on goal and his strike was spilled by Hugo Da Cunha to complete the comeback and keep Reynolds’ side’s title hopes alive as they stay three points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Galway United: Da Cunha; Williams (Lomboto 79’), Kazeem (Thiam 91’), O’Connor, Facchineri, Bolger (Hurley 79’), Barratt, Keohane, Twardek (Connolly 88’), Devitt, Walsh (Pierrot 79’).

Bohemians: Walters; Power, Mullen (Whelan 66’), Byrne, Hickey, Flores, Devoy, Tierney (Morahan 90’), Vaughan (Myers 66’), Parsons (McDonnell 90’), James Taylor (Madden 73’).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

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