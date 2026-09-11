Wasteful Waterford forced to settle for draw with Dundalk

Waterford 1

Dundalk 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

WATERFORD FC WERE left to count the cost of a series of missed opportunities as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Dundalk FC in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division at the RSC.

Graham Coughlan’s side created enough chances to take all three points but were repeatedly denied by an outstanding Enda Minogue, while a lack of composure in front of goal ultimately proved costly. The visitors, meanwhile, made the most of limited opportunities to take home a valuable point.

The Blues started brightly and carved out the first opening after eight minutes when Padraig Amond headed into the path of Conan Noonan, but the winger dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Three minutes later, Waterford should have been ahead. Hayden Cann’s pass released Jorgen Voilas behind the Dundalk defence, but Minogue saved his effort before quickly recovering to deny Amond from the rebound.

Waterford continued to threaten and came agonisingly close again on 12 minutes. Noonan slipped Voilas through on goal, only for the forward to crash his effort off the near post. Amond’s follow-up effort then required Minogue to scramble back and gather on the goal line.

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Dundalk’s first real opening arrived on 14 minutes when Daryl Horgan cut in from the left, forcing Stephen McMullan into a smart save.

The visitors took the lead seven minutes later through a slice of fortune. Benny Couto’s attempted clearance fell kindly for John Ross Wilson and his cross from the right was inadvertently turned into his own net by Waterford defender John Mahon.

The home side responded positively and almost levelled moments later when Noah Mawene’s cross found Amond, whose powerful header was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Minogue.

The Dundalk goalkeeper was in inspired form and produced another fine save on 28 minutes, clawing away Mahon’s close-range header after Kevin Long had flicked on a corner delivery.

Waterford finally found a breakthrough in the 37th minute. Couto delivered an inviting corner from the left and Hayden Cann rose highest to power a header beyond Minogue and deservedly restore parity.

The Blues nearly completed the turnaround before half-time when Noonan ghosted in at the back post to meet a Voilas cross, but his header drifted inches wide.

The second half failed to match the excitement of the opening period. Dundalk tightened up defensively and limited Waterford’s clear-cut opportunities, while Ciaran Kilduff freshened his side with a quadruple substitution shortly after the hour mark.

Cian Dillon came closest to grabbing a winner for the visitors four minutes from time when his attempted lob drifted narrowly over McMullan’s crossbar.

Waterford, however, squandered the best chances to take victory. Tom Grivosti produced a vital goal-line clearance to deny Amond before Voilas headed the loose ball straight at Minogue.

The hosts then spurned two opportunities in stoppage time. Minogue saved from Couto’s free-kick before Tommy Lonergan somehow steered a close-range effort wide from another dangerous Couto delivery as Waterford were forced to settle for a point.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Cann, Long, Mahon, Couto; Voilas, Mawene, McLaughlin, Noonan; Amond, Lonergan.

Dundalk FC: Minogue; Wilson (Warren 61), Animasahun, Grivosti, Vassenin (Groome 72); Gaxha (McDaid 61), Buckley (Dervin 61), Teahan, Tracey (Burns 61), Horgan; Dillon.

Referee: Lucas Keating (Cork).

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