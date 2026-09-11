Westmeath confirm that Mark McHugh remains in charge

THE WESTMEATH COUNTY board have confirmed in a social media post that manager Ryan McHugh will be in charge for the 2027 season.

After leading the Lake County to their first Leinster title since 2004 and only their second in their history, Westmeath were keen to keep McHugh on board.

With questions around the future of Jim McGuinness in Donegal, and with the Galway post recently becoming vacant following the stepping down of Pádraic Joyce, McHugh’s future was under question given he had in the recent past coached Moycullen.

However, the recent tragedy suffered by the McHugh family – with Mark’s uncle James and his wife Noreen recently passing away after a car accident – would naturally have meant any such announcement on his future would take a little time.