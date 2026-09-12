Flying visit: Trump makes grand entrance as Lowry stays grounded in pursuit of victory

AS MARINE ONE made its final approach over Doonbeg shortly before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, Irish Open leader Shane Lowry stood patiently over his approach shot into the second hole and waited.

Waiting game: Shane Lowry and Jacob Skov Olesen. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

All week, the specific details of when US President Donald Trump might arrive at his County Clare golf resort have been vague —deliberately so, given the vast nature of the security operation that goes with Trump’s two-day visit, never mind the fact that accounting for some loose scheduling is necessary pragmatism when dealing with this particular administration.

And so by nothing more than a quirk of timing, Lowry — along with nearest rivals Haotong Li and Jacob Skov Olesen — found himself playing the hole closest to Trump’s helipad as the president approached.

Having birdied the first to extend his tournament lead to four shots, and no doubt with one eye already on the clock ahead of an anticipated race against sunset later this evening, Lowry seemed eager to keep the break in play as tight as possible, hitting into the second green as Marine One made its final descent, the sound of its rotors ringing across the course.

If the interruption broke his focus, even momentarily, it didn’t show, flighting his ball to the back of the green and leaving himself another good look at birdie from 14 feet.

Before that, another good look: Lowry climbing one of the dunes overlooking the hole to steal a look across the road as the arrival operation unfolded.

When his birdie putt ultimately slid by the right edge, the blame was laid on a little bit less right-to-left break than had been anticipated, rather than the man on the tarmac yards away.

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Presidential arrival

Two hours before Trump’s arrival, a few hundred spectators had already gathered at the small stretch of course between the second green and 17th tee box — the nearest vantage point to the helipad.

“Are you watching helicopters or golf?” one man quipped to a couple of friends. For many, the answer was both. It’s not every day that you buy a ticket to a golf tournament and end up with a front-row seat to a presidential arrival of this scale. Some watched the earlier groups, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, as they played through two; many others stood with their backs to the green, their eyes scanning the sky for any signs of movement.

“It’s different to a normal golf tournament,” Willie, from Limerick, said as he waited, “but there’s still a good buzz around the place.

“The weather is good and the golf is good, and that’s all that counts at the end of the day. I know it’s a bit of extra excitement with Mr Trump, and it adds a little bit of spectacle to it.”

He added: “He’s entitled to be here the same as everybody else — he owns the place. I mightn’t agree with his politics, but at the same time, I wouldn’t see any reason why he shouldn’t come.”

From early morning, the increased security presence was inescapable, with airport-style scanners in operation on arrival. Across the vast property, huge numbers of American security personnel — some suited, some in plain clothes — were inconspicuous but far from invisible.

Helicopter parent: Donald Trump and his son Eric speak with Brooks Koepka while watching over the 18th green. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A couple of Gardaí patrolled the beach overlooked by the first tee on quad bikes, while another stood solo, staring out to sea.

As Air Force One made its way from Dublin to Shannon, an extensive motorcade headed by a dozen Garda outriders on motorbikes readied themselves in position. Down next to the helipad, some of the Gardaí on duty were handed earplugs in preparation for Trump’s arrival.

“What time will Donald Trump be here?” one youngster asked his dad.

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“Two o’clock.”

“And what time will Shaneo be here?”

“Half past two.”

As it happened, the first sighting came just after 1.50pm as Air Force One crossed the Doonbeg course for a presidential flyover, allowing Trump a full view of his property.

By the time he returned an hour later, the leaders were underway for their third ground, and Lowry had extended his lead.

From there, Trump made his way to the 18th green along with his family where he watched from a greenside pavilion as some of the day’s earlier starters finished out their round.

Back out on the course, Lowry had a tournament on his mind.