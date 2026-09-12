Fulham frustrate Liverpool to earn first Premier League point of the season

Liverpool 0

Fulham 0

FULHAM FRUSTRATED LIVERPOOL to claim their first point of the season with a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa may feel his side deserved even more after a positive display that suggested a first Premier League win cannot be far away.

Liverpool failed to fire despite fielding their trio of £100million-plus attacking signings in Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The result left Andoni Iraola unbeaten as Reds boss but with plenty to ponder as he searches for ways to coax better performances from his squad.

They will take the positives from a clean sheet but, until a more sustained spell of pressure late in the game, Fulham were much the brighter side.

Arbeola, who featured in the Liverpool side that reached the 2007 Champions League final, could reflect on a job well done.

Liverpool did have an early chance when Barcola played in Isak but the Swede’s shot from a tight angle rolled narrowly wide.

From there on Fulham took control and were unfortunate their energy and creativity did not bring greater reward.

Josh King was particularly lively and had their first serious opportunity when he turned in the area after a good break but missed the target.

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Liverpool had a major let-off when Alisson Becker played Ryan Gravenberch into trouble with an ill-advised pass. Sander Berge seized possession and found King, who managed to get a pass away despite a sliding challenge

from Alisson.

Gonzalo Garcia fired in a shot but Jeremy Jacquet blocked on the line.

Fulham felt they could have had a penalty for Alisson’s tackle on King but nothing was given.

It was the start of a sloppy spell from Liverpool with passes continually going astray while Fulham remained positive.

The momentum could have changed after Victor Munoz won a free header from a corner, but Bernd Leno clawed his effort away from under his own bar.

Fulham had another opening when King shot at Alisson and Antonee Robinson headed wide from an Oscar Bobb cross.

Isak showed promise after the break when he weaved his way into the area, but his shot was tame and Liverpool continued to look leggy.

Iraola had made three changes for the game, bringing in Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Munoz, but all three had been taken off before the hour.

One of those to come on, Alexis Mac Allister teed up Dominik Szoboszlai, but the Hungarian’s powerful strike was straight at Leno.

The hosts tried to lift the tempo and Mac Allister went down in a scramble inside the area but nothing was given and Fulham went close on the counter as King tested Alisson from distance.

With Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Jeremie Frimpong on the field, Liverpool finished strongly as Fulham tired, but the visitors held on for a well-earned draw.

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