Darkness Falls powers to Golden Fleece victory at Leopardstown

DARKNESS FALLS CAME home strongly to both enhance his reputation and follow in the footsteps of some high-class Ballydoyle alumni in the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s youngster arrived at Leopardstown having impressed with a wide-margin success on his second start at the Curragh and relished tackling an extra furlong in a race run as a Group One for the first time, powering to a four-and-a-quarter-length win in the hands of Ryan Moore.

He adds his name to a roll of honour that includes Benvenuto Cellini (2025), Diego Velazquez (2023) and Auguste Rodin in recent years. He was made Paddy Power’s 7-1 Derby favourite in the immediate aftermath.

O’Brien said of his even-money winner: “He had a lovely run around here in a maiden and then was very impressive the last day. Obviously he’s by Camelot which makes him extra special.

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Class

“Ryan said the trip is going to be no problem, a mile and he’s going to get a mile and a quarter next year. He’s just has a lot of class.

“It’s an unbelievable race to have on here at this time. It’s a lovely first running of it. It’s going to be a very important race and all the good horses were there, all the good middle-distance type horses.

“I was very impressed and delighted with him. It was a proper gallop, there was nowhere to hide out there. Ryan eased out with him and he quickened up very well.

“He has a lovely nature, which makes him really special. He’s very exciting.

“He’s out of a No Nay Never mare so there is a lot of speed in there but he has the class. I’m delighted to have him.”

On plans, O’Brien said: “I think he can go anywhere he wants. You can go to America with him at the end if you want, he’s that type of horse.

“He’s not going to need soft ground this horse, good fast ground.

“He’s a Camelot that we thought was going to be a Guineas horse plus and that’s the way his dad was.”