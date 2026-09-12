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Conor McKenna of the Brisbane Lions. Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
Irish Eye

McKenna goal helps Brisbane Lions to victory over Keane's Adelaide Crows

The Brisbane Lions are aiming for a Premiership three-in-a-row this year as they advance to a preliminary final against Hawthorn.
2.12pm, 12 Sep 2026

Brisbane Lions 21.18 (144)

Adelaide Crows 13.13 (91)

CONOR MCKENNA AND the Brisbane Lions have booked their place in a preliminary final against Hawthorn after a comprehensive semi-final victory over the Adelaide Crows.

The Tyrone native McKenna contributed to the 53-point win with a goal, while Charlie Cameron grabbed five goals and Zac Bailey registered three majors for the winners.

Cork’s Mark Keane featured for the Crows, registering four kicks and four disposals. 

The Lions will go on to face Hawthorn next weekend in what will be their fifth-straight preliminary final, as they continue their bid for three Premiership titles in-a-row. The other preliminary final will be contested by Sydney Swans and Fremantle.

Fremantle secured their place in the final after overcoming Geelong on Friday. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Oisín Mullin of Mayo were in action for the Cats who lost out by 18-12 (120) to 16-10 (106).

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