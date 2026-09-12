Brentford gain another point, Villa mired in bottom three and Chelsea rescue draw against Hull

Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford

Aston Villa 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea 2-2 Hull

Crystal Palace 2-3 Ipswich Town

*****

BRENTFORD MOVE ON to six points from a possible 12 following a third consecutive draw. Keith Andrews’ side are fifth in a tightly-bunched table.

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose was denied a first Premier League win after a calamitous mistake by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic allowed Brentford to claim a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries were on course for a top-flight victory at the fourth time of asking under German coach Rose when goals from Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier overturned Kevin Schade’s opener.

But Schade lobbed his second of the afternoon into an unguarded net to maintain the Bees’ unbeaten start following a dreadful pass from Petrovic.

It was the fourth time in as many league matches since the summer appointment of Rose that Bournemouth have dropped points from a winning position.

In addition to Petrovic’s howler, defender Antonio Silva and winger Rayan were guilty of shocking misses on another frustrating day for the south-coast club, while substitute Ben Gannon-Doak hit the woodwork in stoppage time.

Igor Jesus celebrates scoring his side’s winner.

Igor Jesus piled the misery on Aston Villa as his late goal snatched a 2-1 victory for Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

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Jesus struck in the 88th minute to earn Forest their first win under new boss Oliver Glasner and leave Villa without a victory in four Premier League matches.

Liam Delap went some way to paying back his £50 million (€58.26 million) fee as he fired Forest in front after just 45 seconds of the second half.

Villa briefly rallied and did at least score their first goal of the league campaign when Alysson levelled, only for Jesus to have the final say.

Unai Emery is having to rebuild following a turbulent summer, where a host of key players were sold, but progress is slow as they sit in the bottom three.

The signs are much more positive for Forest as they enjoyed a first victory of the season – and a first at Villa Park since 1994 – with Glasner now unbeaten in eight games against Emery.

Joao Pedro (right) earned Chelsea a point.

Chelsea’s chaotic start to life under Xabi Alonso continued with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Hull at Stamford Bridge.

It was a pattern that has become familiar in the early weeks of the season as the home side took the lead early on through Morgan Rogers and appeared to be cruising until another defensive implosion saw them give up command of the game and gift two goals to Hull’s Mohamed Belloumi.

The first came after 28 minutes when Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato each failed to take control of what should have been a simple mop-up job, allowing the Algerian winger to hammer in his first Premier League goal.

Emiliano Martinez then failed to deal with a corner and Belloumi drilled in via a deflection to put Sergej Jakirovic’s side on course for another upset at half-time.

Chelsea tottered having again chucked away control of a match before their attacking prowess finally came to the fore once more to stave off an embarrassing home defeat.

Cole Palmer was again their saviour. He found space to dig out a cross for Joao Pedro to rifle home midway through the second half and spare Alonso’s blushes.

Zian Flemming, right, celebrates his winner.

Zian Flemming’s first goal for Ipswich snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace for their second Premier League win of the season.

The Eagles played the majority of the contest at Selhurst Park a man light following Axel Disasi’s red card in the first half, as they fell to their third loss in four league games.

Palace were ahead after 14 minutes when Daichi Kamada received the ball in space in the centre and moved it right for Anan Khalaili, with the Israeli’s first goal in English football taking a slight deflection off Leif Davis on its way in.

Completely against the run of play, Ipswich equalised in the 23rd minute when Davis swung in a cross from the left and Emersonn was left unmarked to head in his second goal for the Tractor Boys.

After Disasi saw red for a dangerous tackle on Jack Clarke, Ipswich then went ahead in the 45th minute when Dara O’Shea’s cross was flicked on by Emersonn and Davis arrived around the back to head past Walter Benitez.

The 10-man Eagles looked to have earned a point in the 75th minute when Kamada played the ball into the area for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who turned away from Issa Diop before shooting across Kjell Scherpen into the bottom corner.

Instead, Ipswich snatched victory in the 90th minute as Davis’ header from Julio Enciso’s cross looped against the bar and substitute Flemming forced in the rebound.