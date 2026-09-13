Rangers ease to 3-0 cup win against Celtic

Rangers 3

Celtic 0

SKIPPER DAN NEIL grabbed a glorious double as Derek McInnes claimed his first Old Firm victory as Rangers boss with an emphatic 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Celtic.

With no away fans inside Ibrox at the order of the authorities amid a ticket allocation spat between the two Glasgow giants, the whole stadium exploded in blue in the 22nd minute when midfielder Neil, signed from Sunderland in the summer, guided in his first Gers goal from the edge of the box.

New striker Kevin Kelsy fired in a second in the 59th minute, his first in Light Blue, with Neil adding a third with another fine finish in the 75th minute as the hosts marched into the semi-finals.

It was a first domestic defeat of the season for Celtic, who rarely threatened the Gers goal.

Rangers manager Derek McInnes applauds the fans following the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match at Ibrox Stadium. (PA Images) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, Martin O’Neill’s side will not have long to wait for revenge as the two sides meet in the William Hill Premiership next Sunday. Visiting fans are again banned, although after five wins in a row for Rangers, they will travel with confidence.

Both teams showed changes for the first derby of the season. Rangers attacker Kim Minsu took over from Badredine Bouanani while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren and Camilo Duran came back into the visitors’ side, with Sam Johnstone keeping his place in goal after making his debut against St Johnstone in midweek.

Johnstone made an unconvincing start. In the fourth minute a sclaffed clearance by the on-loan Wolves goalkeeper sped straight to Kelsy but he missed the target with his snatched shot.

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Celtic settled and they had a fine chance in the 12th minute after striker Kasper Hogh slipped as he took a fine pass from Colby Donovan and Gers’ Emmanuel Fernandez poked the ball to Duran. However, his drive was also off target, slipping past Ivor Pandur’s left-hand post.

When Johnstone flapped at a James Penrice cross to palm the ball away only to Kim, his shot was deflected away from goal by Liam Scales for a corner which came to nothing.

The opening goal came from striker Ryan Naderi battling to get the better of Carter-Vickers and playing the ball into Kelsy, who moved it on to Neil at the edge of the box. The 24-year-old’s assured finish gave Johnstone no chance.

Sebastian Tounekti was replaced by right-winger Haissem Hassan for the start of the second half as O’Neill swapped Duran to the left.

Johnstone made up for his first half errors with a terrific save from Kim’s powerful drive, before an easier save from Naderi’s header following a Penrice corner.

Both side enjoyed brief spells of pressure before the hosts doubled their lead in the 59th minute. Following a deep cross from Penrice, Kelsy fired in off the post from 14 yards for a goal which survived a VAR check.

The Gers fans were still celebrating when, from another Penrice delivery, Raskin got the last touch on the ball before it sped past Johnstone – but offside was called.

Celtic rocked as their old rivals pressed for a third and in the 74th minute Naderi limped off, to be replaced by defender Ben Godfrey, with winger Bouanani replacing Kim.

Any doubts about the outcome of the contest ended moments later, when Neil picked up a clearance at the edge of the box and curled the ball high past Johnstone, with the Gers supporters serenading their side to the final whistle.