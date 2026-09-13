Semi-final pairings confirmed in Tipperary and Clare senior hurling championships

NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG will face Thurles Sarsfields, and JK Brackens will take on Moycarkey-Borris in the semi-finals of this year’s Tipperary senior hurling championship.
The draw was made this evening at the close of the weekend’s quarter-final action.
JK Brackens claimed a big scalp over the Holycross-Ballycahill team that knocked out reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney last weekend, winning 2-23 to 0-28.
Tipp senior Andrew Ormond scored 0-4 for JK Brackens, his brother Jamie hit 1-3, while former All-Ireland underage winner Lyndon Fairbrother accounted for 1-8.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Nenagh Éire Óg cruised to victory over Cashel King Cormacs on a scoreline of 3-29 to 0-21.
Tipperary senior Sam O’Farrell scored two goals, while experienced forward Mikey Heffernan hit 0-12 as Nenagh shook off the absence of county star Jake Morris through injury.
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Moycarkey-Borris and Thurles Sarsfields secured victories in Saturday’s double-header at Semple Stadium.
Moycarkery Borris saw off Kiladangan by four points – 3-23 to 2-22 – with emerging star David Costigan bagging two goals for the winners. Veteran attacker Kieran Morris struck the vital third goal for Moycarkey Borris.
Thurles Sarsfields were without 2025 All-Ireland winning captain Ronan Maher through injury but they still had 10 points to spare over Borris-Ileigh. Youngster Kieran Rossiter hit 2-5 from play in a 3-22 to 1-18 triumph.
Elsewhere, holders Éire Og will face Inagh Kilnamona, and Kilmaley play Scariff in the semi-finals of the Clare senior hurling championship.
Hat-trick hero: Marco Cleary (file photo). Stephen Heaney / INPHO
Stephen Heaney / INPHO / INPHO
Éire Og saw off Wolfe Tones Shannon in the quarter-finals, with Marco Cleary scoring a hat-trick of goals in the 3-25 to 1-14 win at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Kilmaley left it late to secure safe passage with a 1-20 to 1-17 victory over Clonlara.
On Saturday, Mark Rodgers inspired Scariff to victory over last year’s finalists Clooney-Quin, sealing a 1-25 to 0-27. Rodgers scored the only goal of the game, a brilliant individual effort, and hit the final three points from frees.
Inagh-Kilnamona defeated Cratloe 1-23 to 1-17, with points from players of county experience Aidan McCarthy, David Fitzgerald and Sean Rynne, and the goal coming from Kealan Guyler.
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Semi-final pairings confirmed in Tipperary and Clare senior hurling championships
NENAGH ÉIRE ÓG will face Thurles Sarsfields, and JK Brackens will take on Moycarkey-Borris in the semi-finals of this year’s Tipperary senior hurling championship.
The draw was made this evening at the close of the weekend’s quarter-final action.
JK Brackens claimed a big scalp over the Holycross-Ballycahill team that knocked out reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney last weekend, winning 2-23 to 0-28.
Tipp senior Andrew Ormond scored 0-4 for JK Brackens, his brother Jamie hit 1-3, while former All-Ireland underage winner Lyndon Fairbrother accounted for 1-8.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Nenagh Éire Óg cruised to victory over Cashel King Cormacs on a scoreline of 3-29 to 0-21.
Tipperary senior Sam O’Farrell scored two goals, while experienced forward Mikey Heffernan hit 0-12 as Nenagh shook off the absence of county star Jake Morris through injury.
Moycarkey-Borris and Thurles Sarsfields secured victories in Saturday’s double-header at Semple Stadium.
Moycarkery Borris saw off Kiladangan by four points – 3-23 to 2-22 – with emerging star David Costigan bagging two goals for the winners. Veteran attacker Kieran Morris struck the vital third goal for Moycarkey Borris.
Thurles Sarsfields were without 2025 All-Ireland winning captain Ronan Maher through injury but they still had 10 points to spare over Borris-Ileigh. Youngster Kieran Rossiter hit 2-5 from play in a 3-22 to 1-18 triumph.
Elsewhere, holders Éire Og will face Inagh Kilnamona, and Kilmaley play Scariff in the semi-finals of the Clare senior hurling championship.
Hat-trick hero: Marco Cleary (file photo). Stephen Heaney / INPHO Stephen Heaney / INPHO / INPHO
Éire Og saw off Wolfe Tones Shannon in the quarter-finals, with Marco Cleary scoring a hat-trick of goals in the 3-25 to 1-14 win at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Kilmaley left it late to secure safe passage with a 1-20 to 1-17 victory over Clonlara.
On Saturday, Mark Rodgers inspired Scariff to victory over last year’s finalists Clooney-Quin, sealing a 1-25 to 0-27. Rodgers scored the only goal of the game, a brilliant individual effort, and hit the final three points from frees.
Inagh-Kilnamona defeated Cratloe 1-23 to 1-17, with points from players of county experience Aidan McCarthy, David Fitzgerald and Sean Rynne, and the goal coming from Kealan Guyler.
Results – Tipperary SHC quarter-finals
Draw – Tipperary SHC semi-finals
Results – Clare SHC quarter-finals
Draw – Clare SHC semi-finals
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Business end club call Final Four