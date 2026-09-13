Pro Ref admits ‘error of judgment’ over VAR call for Haaland’s Manchester derby goal

PRO REF HAS made contact with Manchester United to acknowledge an “error of judgment” relating to Erling Haaland’s winning goal in the Manchester derby.

Haaland turned in Josko Gvardiol’s cross at the far post in the 60th minute, with the goal controversially awarded after a VAR check, having initially been disallowed for offside.

The goal proved decisive as 10-man City, who had Phil Foden sent off midway through the first half, triumphed 1-0 at Old Trafford.

In a post on X after the incident, the Premier League Match Centre said the VAR “determined that Haaland was in an onside position” and “deemed that while in an offside position, (Enzo) Fernandez didn’t play the ball”.

However, Pro Ref said on Sunday evening that the VAR “did not recognise the likely impact” of Fernandez’s position and “should have recommended an on-field review”.

A Pro Ref spokesperson said: “Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal.

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“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR, and he was found to be in an onside position.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

Reaction

Former United defender Gary Neville expressed his confusion at the decision while on co-commentating duties for Sky Sports.

“I’m going to need the offside law explaining to me, because that has lost me, I have to say,” he said. “I do think when they look back on this, they will recognise they got it wrong.

“He’ll be nervous, (referee) Michael Oliver, as will (all) the officials, about this goal.

“The question is, does Enzo Fernandez put off Lisandro Martinez? Because he’s in an offside position. I think he does. I do think that when they look back at this, they’ll recognise they got it wrong.”

Neville later continued: “The idea of not interfering with play, once a player is stood in front of the line of the goalkeeper… the goalkeeper is adjusting his position, he’s thinking, ‘Is Enzo going to kick it?’ so the goalkeeper’s impacted – forget Lisandro Martinez for one second – the goalkeeper’s impacted, 100 per cent.”

Lisandro Martinez said in his post-match interview that the goal should not have stood, and Roy Keane had sympathy with the United defender.

The Irishman said on Sky Sports: “He’s trying to multitask – he’s got Haaland behind him, one of the greatest goalscorers ever, he’s got somebody (Fernandez) two yards from him who he thinks is going to score a goal.

“So he will be distracted, he (Fernandez) is interfering with play. And basically United have been punished for holding a good line.”

Another former United captain, Rio Ferdinand, posted on X: “Martinez has to go defend the man nearest the goal whether he believes he’s offside or not. In split seconds, you make the decision. He goes to defend Fernandez – who then attempts to play the ball. Deluded from VAR!

“Regardless – Utd never created enough chances once City went to 10 men.”