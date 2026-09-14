St Pat's dispatch Dundalk to go top of the table

Premier Division:

Dundalk 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 4

Dalton Mac Namee reports from Oriel Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC moved to the top of the league with this emphatic victory over a disappointing Dundalk on Monday night, in what was a happy return to Oriel Park for former Lilywhites boss, Stephen Kenny.

It increases the pressure on second-place Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand, but trail the Saints on goal difference.

The first moment of quality arrived in the 11th minute, when a nicely constructed move out from the back by Pats saw Barry Baggley play the ball out to Anton Breslin on the left wing. His cross just missed the outstretched Anthony Olusanya.

Dundalk struggled to create anything of note early on, with Aodh Dervin firing over the bar from 20 yards after referee Marc Lynch allowed an advantage following a foul on Harry Groome.

Aidan Keena’s volley from the right of the box failed to trouble Dundalk keeper, Enda Minogue.

But St Pats took the lead when a long ball from Jamie Lennon saw the lively Olusanya beat the offside trap on the right wing.

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The Finland international held the ball up before teeing up Keena, who rifled to the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Dundalk continued to struggle in the final third with their last pass or cross going astray, and Pat’s took advantage when Keena struck again for his ninth goal of the season.

Following a Baggley corner, Joe Redmond’s strike from inside the six-yard box was kept out by Minogue, only for Keena to pounce from two yards out.

Dundalk finished the half strongly, with Tom Grivosti’s curling shot punched away by Pats’ keeper Joseph Anang, who also stood up strong to deny Cian Dillon from a tricky angle.

Dundalk’s Daryl Horgan dejected after conceding the first goal of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Egor Vassenin saw a volley bounce narrowly wide, but Pat’s went close to a third goal when an unmarked Redmond volleyed over from a Keena free kick.

The visitors picked up from where they left off after half-time, with Keena coming close to completing a hat-trick. He tamely shot straight at Minogue, before the Dundalk keeper clawed away a header from the striker.

Egor Vassenin fired over the bar from a Daryl Horgan pull-back for Dundalk, but the Dublin side made sure of the points when Ryan Sheridan beautifully controlled a fizzing James Brown cross, before rifling the ball to the roof of the net for a deserved third goal.

James Brown, who caught the eye from the bench, went close when his left-foot strike flashed narrowly wide following a mazy run off the right wing.

Kenny’s men added further gloss to the scoreline when sub Ryan Edmondson headed home a Sean Hoare flick-on from a Brown free kick.

Edmondson went close again as his shot was blocked by Grivosti after sloppy play in the home side’s defence, while Romal Palmer was denied by the post.

By the end, the Inchicore supporters were chanting “we are top of the league,” and with performances like this, they will certainly push Rovers to the pin of their collar.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Luke Mulligan (JR Wilson HT), Egor Vassenin, Tom Grivosti, Bobby Burns; Aodh Dervin (Harvey Warren 69), Harry Groome (Shane Tracey HT), Ronan Teahan, Trevor Clarke (Declan McDaid 76), Daryl Horgan; Cian Dillon (Leo Gaxha 55).

Subs: Peter Cherrie (GK), Sean Spaight, Aaron Keogh, Samuel Safaei.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Sean Hoare, Joe Redmond, Luke Turner; Jamie Lennon, Anthony Breslin; Zach Elbouzedi (James Brown 59), Ryan Sheridan (Chris Forrester 79), Barry Baggley (Darragh Nugent 59), Anthony Olusanya (Romal Palmer 79); Aidan Keena (Ryan Edmondson 69).

Subs: Daniel Rogers (GK), Jason McClleland, Sean McHale, Samuel Rooney.

Referee: Marc Lynch.