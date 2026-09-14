Fossa reach new heights, appeals turned down, and to win just once

Compiled by Declan Bogue and Sinéad Farrell.

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1. David Clifford fires Fossa to seniors for first time in Kerry

In a story to give hope to all clubs, Fossa have made it to senior football in Kerry for the first time.

Formed in 1970 and located a few miles outside Killarney, they did so by beating Kilcummin in the Kerry intermediate final, 0-26 to 0-22.

Naturally, they are playing with a loaded deck as they have the Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, to call on. Their presence has brought a sort of Gaelic football tourism with many neutrals keen to attend Fossa games and the demand here delayed the throw-in for 15 minutes.

David hit 0-15 of the total, including three two-pointers from play, two two-point frees and two frees. Paudie added 0-4, with a two-point score from play.

Their season will now stretch into the Munster club campaign.

2. Post-match trouble spreads to terrace in Antrim hurling championship

Loughgiel Shamrocks were undoubtedly glad to beat reigning Antrim champions St John’s in a group fixture on Saturday at Loughgiel’s home ground of Fr Healy Park on a scoreline of 0-30 to 3-14.

But the aftermath brought some unsavoury scenes as the two teams clashed after the full-time whistle with both teams and mentors becoming embroiled in the tussle. While it appeared to settle down, some flare-ups saw it continue beyond the usual ‘sorting-out’ processes.

Unfortunately, the bad feeling escalated with spectators then getting involved in some scenes of violence that were broadcast by those covering the game.

Both clubs now will await the contents of referee Darren McKeown’s match report with punishment inevitable.

3. Mullabrack have reason to smile in Armagh

In more reasons to persevere through the hard times, Armagh’s O’Donovan Rossa Mullabrack made some kind of history in the Armagh junior football championship.

Playing Lissummon on Friday night, the tiny club won 3-8 to 0-14. The vast majority of clubs have the occasional championship victory to keep the flames of enthusiasm alight. However, this was their first win in the championship for a staggering 18 years.

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The former Deputy First Minister and one of the architects of the Peace Process, Seamus Mallon, was a club President before his death in January 2020.

Nestled in between some Unionist strongholds a few miles outside Armagh city, Mullabrack were four points down with a quarter of an hour left, and then produced a sparkling period, outscoring their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 down the stretch.

4. Kerry stars feature in dramatic Kerry club semi-final

Dr.Crokes' Tony Brosnan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

There was drama in the Kerry club senior football championship as the semi-final between Dr Crokes and Na Gaeil required extra-time and penalties to determine a winner.

Kerry stars featured prominently for both sides as Tony Brosnan hit 1-7 for Dr Crokes, while Micheál Burns and Mark O’Shea both kicked one two-pointer each.

O’Shea’s shot from outside the arc was the score that forced extra-time as his kick bounced off the ground and over the bar. The sides were deadlocked at 2-12 to 0-18 at the full-time whistle, with the Na Gaeil goals coming from Dan Goggin and Kerry hurler Oisín Maunsell.

Brosnan’s major came in the first half of extra-time, where the sides were still inseparable at 1-25 to 2-22 by the end.

Diarmuid O’Connor finished with a point from play for Na Gaeil and was on target again when the contest went to penalties. But it was Dr Crokes who prevailed 4-2 in that shootout, where Brosnan converted his spot-kick along with Cian McMahon, Alex Hennigan and David Shaw.

Dr Crokes will go on to face Rathmore in the final next weekend.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Finuge coach. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere in Kerry, Éamonn Fitzmaurice was part of the successful backroom team which guided Finuge to a first Junior Club Championship title since 2004 after a 0-13 to 0-12 win over Knocknagoshel. A late Jamie Galvin score sealed the win while Gavin O’Keeffe top-scored with four points, including one two-point free.

5. Galbally refuse to lose, but appeal turned down

The Tyrone championship, famously only one of two straight knockout championships left in the country, has an arresting tagline of ‘Refuse To Lose.’

However, Galbally Pearses felt sufficiently aggrieved by the nature of their one-point loss to Trillick the weekend after last, to appeal against it.

Midway through the second half, they had a moment when Ronan Nugent hit a point, only for the referee’s attention to be brought back to an incident in the build-up, and he duly dealt with the issue and rubbed out the Galbally point.

The hearing was held on Saturday morning and the appeal thrown out. Mattie Donnelly’s Trillick, having reached the last three county finals, are now set for a mouth-watering quarter-final against 2024 Ulster champions, Errigal Ciaran.

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