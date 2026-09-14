Shelbourne slip further into relegation mire with grim home defeat to Drogheda United

Shelbourne 1

Drogheda United 2

EVERYTHING FEELS SO delicate and precarious for Shelbourne right now.

Their place in the Premier Division is, incredibly, far from secure as this season continues a worrying descent into a grim battle for survival.

Champions in 2024 and playing league phase football in the Uefa Conference League in 2025, Shels are now just two points clear of the promotion/relegation play-off spot entering the final, desperate straight of the season.

They have six games remaining and could just as easily find themselves in fifth place if things go their way. The problem is it just doesn’t feel as if anything will.

They’ve conceded stoppage time goals before this but Drogheda United required no such drama here. Kevin Doherty will feel like he has the bit between his teeth after backing up Friday’s win over Sligo Rovers with another against his old club.

The manner in which Shels allowed the game drift away after taking the lead will be most concerning, although Drogheda’s resilience was matched by quality when required.

Shels looked every bar of a team that now haven’t won in six league games.

Drogheda came to Tolka Park and from one goal down they responded by securing a 2-1 victory that keeps them in ninth but reels Shels into the mire alongside Waterford.

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This was a manky night in north Dublin and the consequences could yet be grave. Shels went ahead through Daniel Kelly’s 22nd-minute strike but soft defending cost them dearly.

Granted, Warren Davis rifled home a stunning equaliser with an effort into the top corner but he should never have been afforded the chance.

And the goal that won the game on 57 minutes was a worrying indictment of their strength at set-pieces, Brandon Kavanagh’s precise deliver from the left side met by Leo Burney three yards out. It was so simple.

John Russell arrived to Shels in the middle of July after Joey O’Brien’s time in charge came to an end. The former Sligo Rovers boss has endured a torrid start to life in the capital and this was another desperate act to add to the catalogue.

An injury inside 10 minutes to striker Sean Boyd is another issue to contend with.

Shels had been given an earlier warning on set-pieces when Conor Keeley guided a header into the top corner from a Brandon Kavanagh free kick on 17 minutes. The offside flag saved them and then five minutes later they capitalised on sloppy defending to take the lead and ease some of the nerves around Drumcondra.

It would prove to be a brief respite.

Sean Moore played a simple ball over the top from inside his own half. Conor Kane made the decision to step out to try and play offside as the last man but Kelly raced onto it and produced a delicate dink over Luke Dennison when the Drogheda goalkeeper went to ground early.

Shels were sickened here by Derry City in injury time on Friday but now they were feeling just a little bit better about themselves.

Vulnerabilities that have been evident all season remain and feel more pronounced right now.

Striker Thomas Oluwa was more than a handful for the home side’s defence and it was shown up just how brittle they were when Davis sliced through Moore and Milan Mbeng down the left, left Jack Henry-Francis on his back side and then arrowed the ball into the top corner.

Some in red seemed to shrink and there was a very physical manifestation of this 12 minutes into the second half when Kavanagh’s free was powered home from close range by Burney.

Keeley made one impressive block from Henry Francis near the end and celebrated wildly, and when the final whistle blew there were boos and jeers from the home fans as Russell and his players left the pitch.

Doherty, on the other hand, was punching the air and blowing kisses.

Shelbourne: Beach; Mbeng, Casey, Ledwidge, Norris; Kelly, Caffrey (Coote 60), McInroy, Henry-Francis, Moore (Jarvis 69); Boyd (Freitas 10) (Mipo 60)

Drogheda United: Dennison; Agbaje, Quinn, Keeley (captain), Burney, Kane; Bates (Brennan 89), O’Brien, Davis (Markey 79), Kavanagh (Farrell 67); Oluwa (Doyle 67).

Referee: O’Dowd