Waterford fight back twice to secure draw with Derry City

Waterford FC 2

Derry City 2

WATERFORD FC TWICE fought back from behind but were left frustrated after a dramatic SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division encounter with Derry City ended in a 2-2 draw at a rain-soaked RSC on Monday night.

The Blues dominated the closing stages and created enough opportunities to claim all three points, but a combination of resilient defending and excellent goalkeeping from Thomas Norcott ensured the visitors escaped the south-east with a share of the spoils.

With Drogheda United securing a surprise victory over Shelbourne elsewhere, Waterford’s advantage over the relegation play-off position has now been cut to goal difference with just five matches remaining, increasing the importance of every point in the run-in.

Start

The visitors made an impressive start and almost grabbed an early lead in the sixth minute when James Clarke unleashed a superb left-footed effort that crashed off the Waterford crossbar.

Three minutes later Derry did find the breakthrough in spectacular fashion. Clarke won possession in midfield and quickly fed former Waterford midfielder Adam O’Reilly, who looked up before sending an audacious strike from around 40 yards over Stephen McMullan and into the net.

Derry City's Adam O'Reilly celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match with Cameron Dummigan and Darragh Burns. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Playing against driving rain and swirling winds, Waterford struggled initially to build momentum but gradually began to impose themselves. Benny Couto, a constant threat from set-pieces, caused problems for the Derry defence throughout the opening half.

One of his free-kicks on 36 minutes eventually fell kindly for Conan Noonan, whose first-time effort was deflected behind for a corner. Moments later, the home side came even closer. Noah Mawene released Couto down the left and his delivery picked out Tommy Lonergan, but Norcott produced an important save before gathering the rebound.

Paid Off

Waterford’s growing pressure finally paid off in the final minute of the opening period. Couto’s dangerous free-kick was kept alive by Hayden Cann and, after Jorgen Voilas saw his effort blocked by Jamie Stott, Evan McLaughlin reacted quickest to hammer the loose ball home from close range.

The hosts nearly completed the turnaround within seconds of the restart. Patrick McClean misjudged a long clearance from McMullan, allowing Lonergan a clear run on goal, but Norcott stood firm to deny the striker.

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That opportunity proved costly as Derry regained the lead on 51 minutes. Clarke was again the architect, slipping a pass into Michael Duffy. The experienced attacker turned away from Mawene before producing a superb curling finish that nestled in the top corner beyond the helpless McMullan.

To their credit, Waterford responded immediately. Just six minutes later they were level again when Couto’s corner from the right found captain Padraig Amond peeling away at the back post. The veteran forward generated tremendous power in his header, giving Norcott no chance as the ball flew into the roof of the net.

Waterford's Padraig Amond. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The equaliser lifted both the crowd and the home side. Amond almost added a second shortly afterwards when he collected possession on the edge of the area, but his effort drifted over the crossbar.

As the game entered its final stages, Waterford pushed forward relentlessly in search of a winner. Amond created an opening for Dean McMenamy, whose effort also cleared the bar, while at the opposite end Kevin Dos Santos slipped at a crucial moment after being set up by Duffy.

The closest either side came to a decisive goal arrived in the final minute of normal time. Another dangerous Couto corner found Lonergan unmarked at the back post and his powerful header looked destined for the net until Duffy somehow cleared off the line.

Press

Waterford continued to press deep into stoppage time. Kevin Long headed narrowly wide before Sam Glenfield forced an excellent save from Norcott with virtually the last kick of the game.

Despite their late dominance, the Blues were forced to settle for a point from an entertaining contest that could have gone either way.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Cann, Mahon, Long; Voilas, Mawene (Heeney 64), McLaughlin (Glenfield 64), Noonan (McMenamy 64), Couto; Lonergan, Amond.



Derry City: Norcott; Dummigan, Stott, McClean; Burns (Dos Santos 76), Twisk, O’Reilly, Fleming; Boyce, Duffy, Clarke (Chapman 74).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 1,666.