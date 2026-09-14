Ireland's James Abankwah scores against Inter for first Serie A goal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES Abankwah opened the scoring in tonight’s match between Udinese and Inter for what was his first goal in Serie A.

The 22-year-old met Unai Gómez’s delivery with his head and found the corner of the net, silencing most of the crowd at the San Siro in the ninth minute.

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It continues an encouraging start to the season for the Waterford-born defender, who began his senior career at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Abankwah is making his sixth appearance of the season for the Italian club, starting all four of their Serie A matches, and he was deployed as the right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence this evening.

Before the season began, there had been some doubt over Abankwah’s future. His last Udinese appearance was in December 2024, and he has spent the last two campaigns on loan in the Championship with Watford.

The Letterkenny Rovers and Cherry Orchard graduate has been capped four times by Ireland, making his debut against North Macedonia last March, before additional appearances in the summer friendlies with Grenada, Qatar and Canada.

He is also in contention to feature for the upcoming Nations League window, where Ireland are due to play Kosovo, Austria and Israel (twice).

More to follow