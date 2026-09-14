Liam Cahill changes up Tipperary hurling management team for 2027 season

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has announced his new-look management team for the 2027 season.

Cahill has made a number of additions for next year. Selectors Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan have departed, while strength and conditioning coach Angelo Walsh has also moved on.

Mullinahone’s Brian O’Meara, a former Tipperary All-Ireland winner, and Sean O’Meara (Shannon Rovers) join as selectors, while Paul O’Brien joins as a selector and coaching support, and Aidan Stakelum is an addition as coaching support.

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O’Brien previously was a performance analyst during Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning run in 2025, while he has also managed the Dublin U20s and the Mount Leinster Rangers senior side in Carlow.

Stakelum was involved with the Laois senior hurlers as a coach this year, while he managed Holycross-Ballycahill this season, and has had roles with Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles CBS.

John Murphy, from Clara in Kilkenny, is the new strength and conditioning coach, Diarmuid Cahill from Kilruane MacDonaghs is the goalkeeping coach, and Anne Marie Kennedy is tasked with the area of sports performance.