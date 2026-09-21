Adam Rafferty finishes 10th at World Championships

ADAM RAFFERTY FINISHED in 10th place in the Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial event at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, today.

The Hagens Berman Jayco rider previously won bronze at last year’s European Championships in France in the same event.

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The Tyrone native finished the 31.3km course 56 seconds behind Dutch winner Ryan Gal.

“Bit of a disappointing result to be honest, but that’s sport,” Rafferty said afterwards.

Reigning national road race champion Seth Dunwoody, who added a European Track Championship title to his tally earlier this year, finished 56th.

The Bahrain Victorious rider was hampered by a crash early in the race that resulted in time lost and a bike change.

Both riders return to action in Friday’s road race, where they will be joined by Lidl-Trek’s Liam O’Brien and Rafferty’s Hagens Berman Jayco teammate David Gaffney.

Racing continues on Tuesday, with Juniors Emer Heverin, Freddie Winkley and Rian McCrystal among those competing.