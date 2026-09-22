THERE IS LIVE club hurling action on the TG4 agenda this weekend from Carlow and Kilkenny.
Saturday night sees the Carlow senior hurling final live from Netwatch Cullen Park at 7.30pm as St Mullins take on Mount Leinster Rangers.
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It is the fourth year in a row that this pairing have contested the Carlow decider. Mount Leinster Rangers are the reigning champions and also won the 2023 championship, while St Mullins claimed the title in 2024.
Mount Leinster Rangers player Kevin McDonald. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO
Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO
Micheál Ó Domhnaill presents the coverage, with Brian Tyers and Pat Fleury on commentary, while Laura Murphy provides analysis alongside Fleury.
Then on Sunday afternoon the Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final action continues as O’Loughlin Gaels take on Tullaroan at 1.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.
O’Loughlin Gaels have reached the last three county finals, winning in 2023, while Tullaroan lost out in the first round last year.
Micheál Ó Domhnaill again presents the coverage, with Brian Tyers and Naoise Waldron on commentary, while Michael Rice provides analysis.
*****
Saturday 26 September
Carlow senior hurling final
7.30pm: St Mullins v Mount Leinster Rangers, Netwatch Cullen Park – TG4.
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Sunday 27 September
Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final
1.15pm: O’Loughlin Gaels v Tullaroan, UPMC Nowlan Park – TG4.
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Carlow and Kilkenny club hurling games live on TV next weekend
THERE IS LIVE club hurling action on the TG4 agenda this weekend from Carlow and Kilkenny.
Saturday night sees the Carlow senior hurling final live from Netwatch Cullen Park at 7.30pm as St Mullins take on Mount Leinster Rangers.
It is the fourth year in a row that this pairing have contested the Carlow decider. Mount Leinster Rangers are the reigning champions and also won the 2023 championship, while St Mullins claimed the title in 2024.
Mount Leinster Rangers player Kevin McDonald. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO
Micheál Ó Domhnaill presents the coverage, with Brian Tyers and Pat Fleury on commentary, while Laura Murphy provides analysis alongside Fleury.
Then on Sunday afternoon the Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final action continues as O’Loughlin Gaels take on Tullaroan at 1.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.
O’Loughlin Gaels have reached the last three county finals, winning in 2023, while Tullaroan lost out in the first round last year.
Micheál Ó Domhnaill again presents the coverage, with Brian Tyers and Naoise Waldron on commentary, while Michael Rice provides analysis.
*****
Saturday 26 September
Carlow senior hurling final
Sunday 27 September
Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final
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