Ireland boss 'grateful' for Taoiseach's support over Israel with players set for talks on Friday

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Heimir Hallgrímsson says he is “grateful” for the support of Micheál Martin after the Taoiseach came to his defence following a personal attack from the Israeli FAI on Monday.

Speaking on the eve of Ireland’s opening Nations League Group B3 game with Kosovo in Priština, preparations have been overshadowed by the continued controversy surrounding the FAI’s decision to fulfil the fixtures with Israel.

Hallgrímsson said on Sunday that “we’re not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide”, remarks which prompted the Israeli FA to post on social media accusing the Ireland manager of “ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity.”

The Taoiseach weighed in on the matter on Tuesday, stating that the remarks from the Israeli FA “are unacceptable and they should be withdrawn.”

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Dara O'Shea (with Heimi Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The FAI opted to cancel all non Uefa-mandated media commitments since the players arrived into camp on Sunday, including allowing photographers at training, so Wednesday morning’s pre-match press conference in Priština was the first opportunity to get an update from Hallgrímsson.

“We’re grateful for all of the support we have, creating and taking over the headlines at the moment with that I saw at the last press meeting we had has taken the attention away from what is most important,” he said.

“We are playing an important game against Kosovo. It’s not the purpose and from a leadership point of view not clever for me to take the attention like this. I need to be focused on the game, the players

“To answer the question, I’m thankful of the support we get. It’s a tricky time for us.”

Sitting alongside Hallgrímsson was Dara O’Shea after the Ipswich Town skipper was handed the armband for this international window as a result of Nathan Collins and Seamus Coleman’s absence.

O’Shea confirmed that the players will “come together as one” to discuss their views about Israel on Friday, once the game with Kosovo is out of the way.

The Dubliner said players were trying to stay off social media as much as possible and were aware of the level of sentiment at home given protests also took place outside the team’s hotel in Castleknock.

“We spoke already at the start of the week that we’re going to come together on Friday and discuss this as a group,” O’Shea said.

“Tomorrow we’ve got a game to focus on, first of all, and I don’t think we’d be doing our job properly if we didn’t put our full focus into that game.

FAI director of football John Martin was also in attendance at today's press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Once the game is over and Friday comes, we’re all going to come together as one and discuss it openly. Come together, that’s the main thing.

“It’s a difficult situation and an unusual one to find ourselves in but for me, first and foremost, at club level or international level, it’s important that we all do come together and speak openly.

“We’ve got to respect each other’s opinions and each other’s views and really sit down and take the time because it deserves the time to talk about. That’s the main thing. It’s something that can’t be brushed over. I do think whatever decision we come to as players is taken as one and everybody’s views are respected as well.

“There has been a lot of noise around this week. The good thing we have as players is that when we step into the squad on the Sunday you’re in the international bubble straight away.

“We’ve known the noise around the game but we’ve all tried to stay off social media as much as possible to stay together. We’ve got a massive game tomorrow that we’ve been preparing for. We came in on Sunday and that’s been our focus straight way, preparing for that game and giving it the amount of effort that it needs. Kosovo are a great side and we’ve been preparing for that.”