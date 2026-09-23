The pair were both members of Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland senior winning outfit as players. McCormack managed the Cork minor team in 2025, steering them to Munster glory. Morrison has been involved in the development squad system in Cork with this group since U14.
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Both recommendations will be brought before the next Cork county board meeting on 6 October for ratification, with details of the selectors to fill their respective management teams to be announced later.
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Cork announce new U20 and minor hurling managers for 2027 season
CORK GAA HAVE announced that Fergal McCormack (Mallow) is set to take over as the county’s new U20 hurling manager, while Kieran Morrison (St Catherine’s) is to take charge of the minor side.
McCormack is to be recommended for a two-year term, while Morrison will be appointed on a one-year term, with the option of a second year.
The pair were both members of Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland senior winning outfit as players. McCormack managed the Cork minor team in 2025, steering them to Munster glory. Morrison has been involved in the development squad system in Cork with this group since U14.
Both recommendations will be brought before the next Cork county board meeting on 6 October for ratification, with details of the selectors to fill their respective management teams to be announced later.
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Cork GAA Hurling Taking Charge