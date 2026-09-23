More Stories
Jude Gallagher (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Boxing

Jude Gallagher misses out on European medal after galling split-decision loss to Spain

The Tyrone Tornado was edged on a 3-2 split.
2.33pm, 23 Sep 2026

IRELAND’S JUDE GALLAGHER narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Elite Championships after a galling split-decision defeat to Spain in his 60kg quarter-final in Sofia.

Tyrone native Gallagher was pipped by the Cuban-born Spaniard, Ewart Marin, on a 3-2 split (30-27, 29-28 x2; 28-29 x2).

Gallagher reacted in disbelief to the judges’ verdict, having performed well in a high-class contest.

Marin, 22, a former World Youth silver medallist, was measured in his celebration before embracing the bewildered Gallagher, a Paris Olympian two years his senior.

Gallagher had earned wins over Maksym Bocarov of Slovakia and Lounes Hamraoui of France before bowing out at the quarter-final stage, his latter victory a stirring comeback stoppage in the Round of 16.

Two-time Olympian Michaela Walsh will box for a medal at 4:15pm when she faces three-time Olympian and home-country hero Stanimira Petrova in her 57kg quarter-final. The pair have boxed twice before, winning a bout each.

With a medal already guaranteed, Aoife O’Rourke takes on fellow world champion, Russia’s Saltanat Medenova, for a place in the 75kg final at 4:45pm. O’Rourke’s younger sister, Lisa, herself a former World gold and silver medallist, takes on Ukraine’s former underage standout Iryna Lutsak at 5pm, with a place in the 80+kg decider on the line.

Finally, Jon McConnell will face Nabi Isgandarov of Azerbaijan in his 70kg semi at 6:15pm.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie