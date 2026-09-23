Jude Gallagher misses out on European medal after galling split-decision loss to Spain

IRELAND’S JUDE GALLAGHER narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Elite Championships after a galling split-decision defeat to Spain in his 60kg quarter-final in Sofia.

Tyrone native Gallagher was pipped by the Cuban-born Spaniard, Ewart Marin, on a 3-2 split (30-27, 29-28 x2; 28-29 x2).

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Gallagher reacted in disbelief to the judges’ verdict, having performed well in a high-class contest.

Marin, 22, a former World Youth silver medallist, was measured in his celebration before embracing the bewildered Gallagher, a Paris Olympian two years his senior.

Gallagher had earned wins over Maksym Bocarov of Slovakia and Lounes Hamraoui of France before bowing out at the quarter-final stage, his latter victory a stirring comeback stoppage in the Round of 16.

Two-time Olympian Michaela Walsh will box for a medal at 4:15pm when she faces three-time Olympian and home-country hero Stanimira Petrova in her 57kg quarter-final. The pair have boxed twice before, winning a bout each.

With a medal already guaranteed, Aoife O’Rourke takes on fellow world champion, Russia’s Saltanat Medenova, for a place in the 75kg final at 4:45pm. O’Rourke’s younger sister, Lisa, herself a former World gold and silver medallist, takes on Ukraine’s former underage standout Iryna Lutsak at 5pm, with a place in the 80+kg decider on the line.

Finally, Jon McConnell will face Nabi Isgandarov of Azerbaijan in his 70kg semi at 6:15pm.