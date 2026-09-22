England star Henry Pollock signs ‘multi-year’ deal to remain with Northampton

ENGLAND BACK ROW Henry Pollock has signed a bumper new contract with Northampton.

The 21-year-old has agreed a “multi-year” deal, the Gallagher Prem champions announced on Tuesday morning.

“I’m massively happy to re-sign with Saints, my boyhood club,” Pollock said.

“It’s an exciting place to be right now. We’re in a great spot as a team, but it feels like there’s still so much more growth in us.”

Matchroom

Pollock has had a rapid rise to the top of the sport and recently became the first rugby player to be represented by Barry and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency.

And, famous for promoting boxing, darts and snooker, the Hearns have got straight to work, negotiating Pollock a contract widely reported to be in excess of £400,000 (€466,000) per year.

Pollock, who has played 13 times for England and won five British & Irish Lions caps, added: “I’m still young, and we’ve got a young squad with a brilliant group of lads.

“Some of my best mates are here, and every day everyone pushes each other to improve and be the best players and team we can be. For where I am in my career, this is exactly where I want to be.

“I feel like we’re only just getting started. We won the PREM last season, and we want to go again.

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“Winning the Champions Cup is another huge ambition for us. We came so close a couple of years ago, and achieving that together would be incredibly special.

“I just want to enjoy every moment of this journey. I’m playing for my boyhood club, surrounded by great people, and that’s something I never take for granted. The connections within this group are what make it such a special place.”

Henry Pollock. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Northampton’s director of rugby Phil Dowson believes it is important for the club to tie down a player who is transcending the sport.

He said: “We’re delighted that Henry has committed his future to Saints.

“Over the last few years, everyone has seen the quality he brings on the pitch and the speed of his rise through the game – but just as importantly, he’s a young man of outstanding character.

“Keeping someone with both his talent and mindset is hugely important for the club.

“What’s most exciting is that there’s still so much more to come from him. Henry is incredibly ambitious and constantly looking for ways to improve.

“He’s become an important figure not just for Saints, but for the wider game. He inspires young supporters, brings excitement to rugby, and understands that everything off the pitch is built on performing consistently on it. We’re excited to see what he can achieve over the coming years.”