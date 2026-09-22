'It's hard to describe. I've never felt so loved and so appreciated in my life'

IT DIDN’T TAKE long for Jemima Adams Verling to get her ‘welcome to international rugby’ moment, as Ireland head coach Scott Bemand put it.

Around 10 minutes into her first cap, the Connacht back row received the whack that left her dealing with a suspected broken nose for the remainder of a bruising afternoon in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.

A steady flow of blood wasn’t enough to deter the debutant, who made a series of strong carries on a strange afternoon for Ireland in their WXV Global Series opener.

Having raced into a 17-0 lead and led by 12-points at half-time, a second-half onslaught saw a physical US side turn the momentum to claim a stunning comeback win.

As painful that was for Bemand’s team, it didn’t stop the 20-year-old from appreciating the experience, playing the 50 minutes in which Ireland delivered their best rugby of the day.

“It’s hard to describe what this week has been like,” Adams Verling said.

Advertisement

Ireland's Jemima Adams Verling carries. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“First of all, the girls have been amazing. I’ve never felt so loved and so appreciated in my life. The build-up, obviously it’s nerve-wracking getting your first cap, but it’s also the most amazing feeling in the world. They’ve been helping me a load.

“Just even having my family here, it’s just been the most amazing experience ever. I hardly even have words.

“Absolutely huge week. Like, I don’t think I’m ever going to forget this. It’s just been the most incredible time of my life, and I’ll hold this memory near and dear.”

Adam Verling started in an experienced back row alongside captain Erin King and back-to-back Six Nations Player of the Championship Aoife Wafer, earning the opportunity having impressed during the inter-pros and on Ireland U21s duty earlier in the year, while also training with Bemand’s squad during the Six Nations.

“It’s a huge step up. It’s definitely more physical. It’s definitely a lot tougher, but I found the overall experience was brilliant.

“I had such amazing players all around me that I felt confident in my carries. And I felt confident that if I was going to carry, there was always going to be a girl there for a tip or to get over me.

“It’s definitely a huge step up, but I’m lucky enough to have such a great group around me that made me feel confident in it.

Ireland's Jemima Adams Verling comes up against Erica Coulibaly of USA. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ve been lucky enough to be one of the first people that’s gone the whole way through the pathway,” she added.

“I was lucky enough to have the U18 Connacht pathway, and then I was involved in the NTS (National Talent Squad) programme, and then Clovers. They’ve been really good for making that pathway. I’ve been so fortunate to have experience playing with a couple of those girls before and learning so much of them.

“The pathway is definitely huge and it’s making such a difference to girls coming through.”

Coming through at Creggs and Galwegians, Adams Verling started at six on Sunday, but admits the number eight shirt – occupied by Wafer – “has her heart”. There’s also been games in the second row as she rose through the grades, but the back row is likely to be the long term home.

Following Sunday’s disappointing start, Ireland’s Test window continues in Galway against Japan on Sunday, before a further meeting with the Japanese outside the WXV window (in Cork), followed by a two-Test tour to South Africa.

“Obviously, people are disappointed. There always has to be a loser, unfortunately. But I think the girls have so much to be proud of.

“Even though the result didn’t go our way, and the USA are a very physical, strong side; we still had so many good pieces throughout the game. I have to credit the girls for their work rate and their intent. They kept on trying until the very end, and unfortunately it didn’t go our way.

“You have to give credit to the USA. They broke my nose anyway, so I can prove their point there!

“It’s always tough playing a physical side, but even though it was tough in the second half, we still stood up to the challenge. We had so many hard hits out there, and the girls put their bodies on the line every single time. I’m just super proud of those girls.”