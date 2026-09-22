ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Mayo lead the way with 11 nominations for the 2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football awards.
Andy Moran’s victorious men have been recognised with the most players in contention for All-Stars on Friday 30 October.
Beaten finalists Kerry have seven nominations this time, a year after they won eight All-Stars.
Dublin’s recovery from their Leinster final loss to Westmeath after extra-time has been recognised with the semi-finalists securing five nominations. Provincial champions Westmeath have four players nominated, while Monaghan, Armagh and Louth all have three.
Cork and Tyrone have the same number of nominees as Connacht winners Roscommon, on two, while beaten finalists Galway also have two. Donegal have a single nomination in Michael Langan.
Advertisement
17 players in the long list have been previously nominated for an All-Star, while five players from last year’s All-Star team are selected this year – Jason Foley, Michael Langan, Oisín Conaty, Paudie and David Clifford.
David and Paudie Clifford. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across print, radio, TV and digital media.
The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a banquet on Friday 30 October.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
11 for Mayo and 7 for Kerry as All-Star football nominations are announced
ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Mayo lead the way with 11 nominations for the 2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football awards.
Andy Moran’s victorious men have been recognised with the most players in contention for All-Stars on Friday 30 October.
Beaten finalists Kerry have seven nominations this time, a year after they won eight All-Stars.
Dublin’s recovery from their Leinster final loss to Westmeath after extra-time has been recognised with the semi-finalists securing five nominations. Provincial champions Westmeath have four players nominated, while Monaghan, Armagh and Louth all have three.
Cork and Tyrone have the same number of nominees as Connacht winners Roscommon, on two, while beaten finalists Galway also have two. Donegal have a single nomination in Michael Langan.
17 players in the long list have been previously nominated for an All-Star, while five players from last year’s All-Star team are selected this year – Jason Foley, Michael Langan, Oisín Conaty, Paudie and David Clifford.
David and Paudie Clifford. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across print, radio, TV and digital media.
The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a banquet on Friday 30 October.
*****
2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Nominations
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Stars GAA Gaelic Football