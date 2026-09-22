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Mayo's Jordan Flynn and Kobe McDonald are both nominated. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Gaelic Football

11 for Mayo and 7 for Kerry as All-Star football nominations are announced

12 counties in total represented across 45 nominations.
6.31am, 22 Sep 2026
Declan Bogue

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Mayo lead the way with 11 nominations for the 2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football awards.

Andy Moran’s victorious men have been recognised with the most players in contention for All-Stars on Friday 30 October.

Beaten finalists Kerry have seven nominations this time, a year after they won eight All-Stars.

Dublin’s recovery from their Leinster final loss to Westmeath after extra-time has been recognised with the semi-finalists securing five nominations. Provincial champions Westmeath have four players nominated, while Monaghan, Armagh and Louth all have three.

Cork and Tyrone have the same number of nominees as Connacht winners Roscommon, on two, while beaten finalists Galway also have two. Donegal have a single nomination in Michael Langan.

17 players in the long list have been previously nominated for an All-Star, while five players from last year’s All-Star team are selected this year – Jason Foley, Michael Langan, Oisín Conaty, Paudie and David Clifford.

david-clifford-and-paudie-clifford David and Paudie Clifford. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a banquet on Friday 30 October.

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2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers

  1. Shane Murphy (Kerry)
  2. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)
  3. Jack Livingstone (Mayo)

Defenders

  1. Jack Coyne (Mayo)
  2. David McBrien (Mayo)
  3. Sam Callinan (Mayo)
  4. Enda Hession (Mayo)
  5. Donnchadh McHugh (Mayo)
  6. Jason Foley (Kerry)
  7. Mike Breen (Kerry)
  8. Jarly Óg Burns (Armagh)
  9. Tiernan Kelly (Armagh)
  10. Charlie McMorrow (Dublin)
  11. David Byrne (Dublin)
  12. Matthew Whittaker (Westmeath)
  13. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)
  14. Dylan Byrne (Monaghan)
  15. Craig Lennon (Louth)
  16. Dara McDonnell (Louth)
  17. Tommy Walsh (Cork)
  18. Niall Devlin (Tyrone) 

Midfielders

  1. Jack Carney (Mayo)
  2. Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)
  3. John Maher (Galway)
  4. Michael Langan (Donegal)
  5. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)
  6. Mark O’Shea (Kerry)

Forwards

  1. Jordan Flynn (Mayo)
  2. Darragh Beirne (Mayo)
  3. Kobe McDonald (Mayo)
  4. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)
  5. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  6. David Clifford (Kerry)
  7. Dylan Geaney (Kerry)
  8. Oisín Conaty (Armagh)
  9. Stephen O’Hanlon (Monaghan)
  10. Brandon Kelly (Westmeath)
  11. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)
  12. Darragh Heneghan (Roscommon)
  13. Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon)
  14. Niall Scully (Dublin)
  15. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
  16. Rob Finnerty (Galway)
  17. Ciaran Downey (Louth)
  18. Steven Sherlock (Cork)

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