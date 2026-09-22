Clifford, O'Donoghue and Carney in the frame to land Footballer of the Year Award

TWO MAYO PLAYERS in Ryan O’Donoghue and Jack Carney, go up against David Clifford of Kerry in the shortlist for the 2026 Footballer of the Year award.

Last year, Clifford made history when he became the first player to win the award three times, after previous successes in 2022 and 2023. He already has six All-Stars and is in with a chance of his seventh when the final selection is made in late October.

But he will face stiff competition from Mayo, who have Ryan O’Donoghue who won one previous All-Star in 2021.

Clifford once again topped the scoring charts in the championship with 7-50 in total (71 points). His closest competitor was O’Donoghue with 2-56 (62 points)

O’Donoghue shared the distinction of highest tally in a single game with Cork’s Steven Sherlock. The Mayo man hit 1-11 against Louth, which tied with Sherlock’s 0-14 against Meath.

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Naturally, Clifford was hot on his heels, with his astonishing 1-10 against Armagh.

O’Donoghue’s explosiveness, added to a greater appreciation of the two-point arc throughout the Mayo team, saw him reach new levels with his game this summer. His incredible run through a forest of Kerry players and pass to David McBrien opened up the space for Darragh Beirne to kick his crucial goal in the second half of the All-Ireland final.

Remarkably, this is the first time Jack Carney has been nominated for an All-Star, and he also makes the shortlist for the Footballer of the Year.

The Kilmeena man kicked six two-pointers from play throughout the championship, and it was his final, relieving kick in the closing seconds of the final when Mayo supporters finally believed that Sam Maguire was crossing the Shannon.

Mayo are also well represented in the Young Footballer of the Year shortlist.

Two of their inside forwards, Darragh Beirne and Kobe McDonald, are joined by Louth’s Dara McDonnell.

In just his second season in the Louth set-up, McDonnell became a huge leader for his side. His dominance in the air against Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-final will live long in the memory.

Both Mayo teenagers were transformative for Andy Moran’s side this year and added the kind of raw pace and nerveless play that Mayo lacked previously.

Beirne has the honour of having scored effectively the winning goal in an All-Ireland final, while McDonald is due to head to Australia in November to start a new sporting chapter with St Kilda in the Australian Football League.

Both winners of the individual awards will be announced at the All-Star Awards night in the RDS on 30 October.

GAA/GPA PwC Footballer of the Year shortlist

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Jack Carney (Mayo)

David Clifford (Kerry)

GAA/GPA PwC Young Footballer of the Year shortlist