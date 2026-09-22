Irish Open to return to the Open Qualifying Series for 2027

THE AMGEN IRISH Open is to return to The Open Qualifying Series for 2027, with one place on offer for a player to compete at St Andrews.

The spot in The Open will go to the highest-placed finisher who makes the cut at the Irish Open, so long as they are not already exempt for the tournament at St Andrews.

Advertisement

Players competing at the DP World Tour event at the K Club from 1-4 July, will have the opportunity to qualify for The 155th Open, which is scheduled for 15-18 July.

The Irish Open was last part of The Open Qualifying Series ahead of The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022.

The Irish Open took place recently in Doonbeg where Shane Lowry enjoyed a brilliant triumph, but after being held in September for the past four years, it has now been switched to the July dates.

That calendar change, prompted by the Ryder Cup being held in Ireland at Adare Manor next September, has facilitated the return of the Irish Open to The Open Qualifying Series.

Ryan Fox won The Open in 2026. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Open Qualifying Series will provide opportunities for players to qualify for The 155th Open through 19 events in 15 countries across eight tours. The road to St Andrews will begin with the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National this week.

Exemption categories for The Open are reviewed and updated annually. The exemption for the LIV Golf Order of Merit remains under review until the 2027 LIV Golf schedule is confirmed.