Mikel Arteta agrees new deal with Arsenal - report

MIKEL ARTETA HAS committed his future to Arsenal by agreeing a new contract with the Premier League champions, according to a BBC report.

The extension of Arteta’s tenure as Gunners head coach – which had been up for renewal at the end of the season – was seen as something of a formality.

Spaniard Arteta began his Arsenal reign in 2019 and has overseen their rise back to the forefront of English football, with the Gunners last season securing their first league title in 22 years.

Arteta’s side had started their title defence with a perfect record until their shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton prior to the international break.

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Asked about his next contract ahead of the clash with the Seagulls, Arteta said: “I think we are all very much aligned; whenever the time is right, we’ll get that done. There is nothing to be concerned about.”

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