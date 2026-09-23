Mayo GAA pay tribute following death of chairperson Séamus Tuohy

MAYO GAA HAVE paid tribute to their chairperson, Séamus Tuohy, following his death.

A native of the Breaffy club, Séamus was elected as chairperson of Mayo GAA in 2021. He also fulfilled the role of vice chairperson, and worked as Chairperson of Bord na nÓg during a lifetime of service to Gaelic Games.

He was at the helm for Mayo’s brilliant All-Ireland victory this year as Andy Moran’s team ended a 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire.

Mayo GAA released a statement today following his passing.

Everybody involved in Mayo GAA is devastated to learn of the passing of our Chairperson, Seamus Tuohy.



Seamus devoted a huge part of his life to Mayo GAA and to his beloved Breaffy GAA.



His contribution to our association was immense, and his passing leaves a profound sense of… pic.twitter.com/pBJ3ng7Yk3 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 23, 2026

“Everybody involved in Mayo GAA is devastated to learn of the passing of our Chairperson, Séamus Tuohy,” the statement begins.

“Séamus devoted a huge part of his life to Mayo GAA and to his beloved Breaffy GAA.

Advertisement

“His contribution to our association was immense, and his passing leaves a profound sense of loss across the county. For most of us, Séamus was not simply a chairperson or an administrator, he was a friend, a colleague, a mentor and someone who genuinely cared about people and about the future of Gaelic games in Mayo.

“His service to Mayo GAA spanned many years and many roles. He served as Chairperson of Bord na nÓg, Vice Chairperson of Mayo GAA and since his election in 2021, as Chairperson of the Mayo GAA County Board.

“In every role he held, Séamus brought a huge level of commitment, energy, and passion. He cared deeply about the development of our games at every level and above all, about the clubs and volunteers who are as he would say are the foundation of Mayo GAA.

“He understood that the strength of Mayo GAA came from the people who gave their time so quietly, and he always valued and respected that contribution.

“On behalf of Mayo GAA, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to Séamus’s wife, Marie, his adored children, Shona and Evan, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Amy, his cherished grandchildren Ave, Aedamar & Isla, his brother Tom, his sisters, Mary, Claire, Helen & Brid his wider family, neighbours & friends. Séamus was predeceased by his father Tom, mother Claire, & sister Christina.

“We also extend our deepest sympathy to the many people across Mayo GAA who had the privilege of working alongside Séamus over the years and who will feel his loss deeply.

“We will remember Séamus with enormous affection and gratitude. We will remember his passion, his determination, his generosity, his friendship, and, above all, his unwavering belief in Mayo and in the people of Mayo.”

May the work he did, the people he inspired and the vision he had for Mayo GAA continue to live on for generations to come.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell