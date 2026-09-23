Ballygunner Castle gives Willie Mullins back-to-back Kerry Nationals in Listowel

DANNY AND WILLIE Mullins repeated their victory of 12 months ago in the Guinness Kerry National as Ballygunner Castle claimed victory in the feature at Listowel.

Having previously taken home the lion’s share of the €200,000 with Spanish Harlem, this year the duo combined with a seven-year-old who had been without a win since November 2024.

It was Doctor Ken, having his first run for Eric McNamara since leaving Olly Murphy, who led most of the field a merry dance and seemingly had plenty in trouble approaching the fourth-last.

His stamina began to run out, though, as he was tracked into the straight by Ballygunner Castle and Ol Man Dingle.

Ballygunner Castle (11-1) hit the front at the second-last and after being steadied into the final fence, came away impressively to win by four and a half lengths from Ol Man Dingle, with Downmexicoway third and Doctor Ken fourth.

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“I thought he was beaten turning for home, but when he got into the straight he seemed to pick up again when he saw the second-last,” said Mullins. “It was a very forward ride from Danny, he said to me that he wanted to be good and forward on him.

“It worked out for the horse. He stays well, he has lots of stamina in the pedigree.”

However, Mullins admitted he was a tad surprised by the winner.

He said: “I was saying to a few people in the stands that if I had to leave one of them at home this morning I might have left him. You don’t know in this game. Danny went and did his own thing on him, and he hit form on the day.

“I’d imagine all the horses that ran in that will be horses that we’re looking forward to for the spring.

Munster National

“We’ll have a look at the Munster National next and maybe the Coral Cup in Newbury. Those staying chases.

“Hopefully they’ll all get their turn. It’s very hard to win two of those in one year.

“King Alexander (Galway Plate winner, finished sixth) ran well, he was right there, but it’s a different discipline.

“Funiculi Funicula (pulled up) was very prominent early on but faded out close home, so maybe I’ll give him a break.

“I thought Spread Boss Ted was going very well when he fell. He’s a horse that could feature in one of those long-distance chases before Christmas.”