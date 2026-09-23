Micheál Cahill set to replace Jimmy Lee as manager of Limerick footballers

LIMERICK GAA HAS announced that Micheál Cahill has been proposed as the new manager of the Limerick footballers for 2027.

The Mungret St Paul’s man is set to take over from Jimmy Lee who stepped down from the position earlier this month. Lee released a statement at the time of his departure, hitting out at the Limerick football board for their lack of support, while also endorsing his former coach Cahill as his replacement.

A statement from Limerick GAA this evening reads that Cahill has been proposed to take over on a two-year term with the option of a third season.

Cahill’s recommendation will go before a county board meeting for ratification in October.

Limerick Senior Football Manager Update



Following a recommendation from the Limerick Senior Football Manager Appointments Committee the executive committee of Limerick County Board are proposing Micheál Cahill as Limerick Senior Football manager for 2027. pic.twitter.com/2rhKZVTgyt — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) September 23, 2026

The full statement reads:

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“Following a recommendation from the Limerick Senior Football Manager Appointments Committee the executive committee of Limerick County Board are proposing Micheál Cahill as Limerick Senior Football manager for 2027.

“It is proposed to appoint Micheál for a two-year term with an option of a third season.

“The recommendation will go to the full Limerick County Board meeting in October for ratification.

“Details of the rest of the management team will be confirmed in due course.

“Limerick County Board wish to thank the Limerick Senior Football Manager Appointments Committee chaired by Paddy Mulvihill for their time and work put in during the process.”

Cahill previously worked with the Clare footballers and has also spent some time working in American sports, linking up with the LA Dodgers baseball team and the soccer academies in Houston and Dallas.

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