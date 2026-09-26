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St Mary's College make winning start to title defence. Ben Brady/INPHO
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Relief for St Mary's College as AIL champions make winning start to new season

Late drama against Lansdowne, but Mary’s hold on for 19-18 win.
8.42pm, 26 Sep 2026

Energia All-Ireland League round-up

ST MARY’S COLLEGE breathed a big sigh of relief when James Tarrant’s missed conversion allowed them to make a winning start to the Energia All-Ireland League.

Mary’s emerged with a hard-fought 19-18 victory over Lansdowne, opening their Division 1A title defence with tries from Ruairi Shields, Richie Bergin, and Aaron O’Sullivan, and a robust defensive performance.

The door was prized open for a late Lansdowne win when debutant Mark McGlynn crossed in the corner in the 78th minute, but Tarrant’s difficult kick bounced wide off the near post.

In Rhys Ruddock’s first league game in charge, Lansdowne capitalised on Leandro Ramirez’s sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on to lead 10-7 at half-time.

Shields (eight minutes) and McGlynn (32) swapped tries, the first one coming from a Ronan Watters break, and the second teed up by long passes from Tarrant and Daniel Hurley.

Despite Lansdowne’s best efforts, final-quarter scores from Richie Bergin, direct from a maul, and Ireland Sevens international Aaron O’Sullivan saw Mary’s win on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch for the third season running.

Old Belvedere are the early leaders, their eye-catching 47-14 dismissal of hosts Young Munster including tries from former Leinster players Rob Russell and Ed Byrne, their new player-coach.

Old Wesley gave a very good account of themselves on their long-awaited return to the top division. However, Clontarf proved too strong, winning 39-22 at home with Leinster’s Alex Soroka dotting down twice.

Paddy Clancy’s reliable right boot delivered 14 points in UCD’s terrific 39-24 triumph at Ballynahinch. The five-try students came from 17 points down to spoil Mike Orchin-McKeever’s league opener as ‘Hinch head coach.

At Temple Hill, Adam La Grue’s late bonus-point try topped off a productive day’s work from Terenure College who overcame Cork Constitution 27-10. ‘Nure are now guided by former Con coach Paul Barr.

Meanwhile, Naas have gone straight to Division 1B’s summit following their 32-12 defeat of UCC. Jamie Bohan, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland’s Billy, touched down on his league debut for the Cobras.

Aaron Moloney’s 75th-minute try saw Nenagh Ormond win 22-12 at Highfield, and Garryowen captain Bryan Fitzgerald had a second-half brace in their gripping 25-20 victory over Instonians.

Debutant Jonny Ginnety’s try, with a quarter of an hour remaining, saw Dublin University draw 21-all with City of Armagh, while James Burke struck in the 77th minute to see Blackrock College take a 21-10 verdict against 1B newcomers MU Barnhall.

Energia All-Ireland League – round one results

Division 1A

  • Ballynahinch 24 UCD 39, Ballymacarn Park
  • Clontarf 38 Old Wesley 22, Castle Avenue
  • Lansdowne 18 St. Mary’s College 19, Aviva Stadium back pitch
  • Young Munster 14 Old Belvedere 47, Tom Clifford Park
  • Cork Constitution 10 Terenure College 27, Temple Hill

Division 1B

  • Blackrock College 21 MU Barnhall 10, Stradbrook
  • City of Armagh 21 Dublin University 21, Palace Grounds
  • Garryowen 25 Instonians 20, Dooradoyle
  • Highfield 12 Nenagh Ormond 22, Woodleigh Park
  • Naas 32 UCC 12, Forenaughts

Division 2A

  • Shannon 21 Queen’s University 32, Thomond Park back pitch
  • Cashel 32 UL Bohemian 17, Spafield
  • Dungannon 17 Galwegians 5, Stevenson Park
  • Galway Corinthians 28 Wanderers 26, Dangan Sportsground
  • Ballymena 26 Greystones 14, Eaton Park

Division 2B north

  • Ballyclare 32 Sligo 26, the Cloughan
  • Clogher Valley 38 Malahide 15, the Cran
  • Enniskillen 33 Rainey 29, Mullaghmeen
  • Malone 29 Banbridge 27, Gibson Park
  • Skerries 44 Navan 22, Holmpatrick

Division 2B south

  • Bective Rangers 33 Old Crescent 36, Energia Park
  • Buccaneers 5 Bruff 33, Dubarry Park
  • Dolphin 37 Enniscorthy 12, Virgin Media Park
  • Monkstown 28 Clonmel 33, Sydney Parade
  • Thomond 12 Midleton 23, Liam Fitzgerald Park
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