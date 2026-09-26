Relief for St Mary's College as AIL champions make winning start to new season

ST MARY’S COLLEGE breathed a big sigh of relief when James Tarrant’s missed conversion allowed them to make a winning start to the Energia All-Ireland League.
Mary’s emerged with a hard-fought 19-18 victory over Lansdowne, opening their Division 1A title defence with tries from Ruairi Shields, Richie Bergin, and Aaron O’Sullivan, and a robust defensive performance.
The door was prized open for a late Lansdowne win when debutant Mark McGlynn crossed in the corner in the 78th minute, but Tarrant’s difficult kick bounced wide off the near post.
In Rhys Ruddock’s first league game in charge, Lansdowne capitalised on Leandro Ramirez’s sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on to lead 10-7 at half-time.
Shields (eight minutes) and McGlynn (32) swapped tries, the first one coming from a Ronan Watters break, and the second teed up by long passes from Tarrant and Daniel Hurley.
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Despite Lansdowne’s best efforts, final-quarter scores from Richie Bergin, direct from a maul, and Ireland Sevens international Aaron O’Sullivan saw Mary’s win on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch for the third season running.
Old Belvedere are the early leaders, their eye-catching 47-14 dismissal of hosts Young Munster including tries from former Leinster players Rob Russell and Ed Byrne, their new player-coach.
Old Wesley gave a very good account of themselves on their long-awaited return to the top division. However, Clontarf proved too strong, winning 39-22 at home with Leinster’s Alex Soroka dotting down twice.
Paddy Clancy’s reliable right boot delivered 14 points in UCD’s terrific 39-24 triumph at Ballynahinch. The five-try students came from 17 points down to spoil Mike Orchin-McKeever’s league opener as ‘Hinch head coach.
At Temple Hill, Adam La Grue’s late bonus-point try topped off a productive day’s work from Terenure College who overcame Cork Constitution 27-10. ‘Nure are now guided by former Con coach Paul Barr.
Meanwhile, Naas have gone straight to Division 1B’s summit following their 32-12 defeat of UCC. Jamie Bohan, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland’s Billy, touched down on his league debut for the Cobras.
Aaron Moloney’s 75th-minute try saw Nenagh Ormond win 22-12 at Highfield, and Garryowen captain Bryan Fitzgerald had a second-half brace in their gripping 25-20 victory over Instonians.
Debutant Jonny Ginnety’s try, with a quarter of an hour remaining, saw Dublin University draw 21-all with City of Armagh, while James Burke struck in the 77th minute to see Blackrock College take a 21-10 verdict against 1B newcomers MU Barnhall.
Energia All-Ireland League – round one results
Division 1A
Ballynahinch 24 UCD 39, Ballymacarn Park
Clontarf 38 Old Wesley 22, Castle Avenue
Lansdowne 18 St. Mary’s College 19, Aviva Stadium back pitch
Young Munster 14 Old Belvedere 47, Tom Clifford Park
Cork Constitution 10 Terenure College 27, Temple Hill
Division 1B
Blackrock College 21 MU Barnhall 10, Stradbrook
City of Armagh 21 Dublin University 21, Palace Grounds
Garryowen 25 Instonians 20, Dooradoyle
Highfield 12 Nenagh Ormond 22, Woodleigh Park
Naas 32 UCC 12, Forenaughts
Division 2A
Shannon 21 Queen’s University 32, Thomond Park back pitch
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Relief for St Mary's College as AIL champions make winning start to new season
Energia All-Ireland League round-up
ST MARY’S COLLEGE breathed a big sigh of relief when James Tarrant’s missed conversion allowed them to make a winning start to the Energia All-Ireland League.
Mary’s emerged with a hard-fought 19-18 victory over Lansdowne, opening their Division 1A title defence with tries from Ruairi Shields, Richie Bergin, and Aaron O’Sullivan, and a robust defensive performance.
The door was prized open for a late Lansdowne win when debutant Mark McGlynn crossed in the corner in the 78th minute, but Tarrant’s difficult kick bounced wide off the near post.
In Rhys Ruddock’s first league game in charge, Lansdowne capitalised on Leandro Ramirez’s sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on to lead 10-7 at half-time.
Shields (eight minutes) and McGlynn (32) swapped tries, the first one coming from a Ronan Watters break, and the second teed up by long passes from Tarrant and Daniel Hurley.
Despite Lansdowne’s best efforts, final-quarter scores from Richie Bergin, direct from a maul, and Ireland Sevens international Aaron O’Sullivan saw Mary’s win on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch for the third season running.
Old Belvedere are the early leaders, their eye-catching 47-14 dismissal of hosts Young Munster including tries from former Leinster players Rob Russell and Ed Byrne, their new player-coach.
Old Wesley gave a very good account of themselves on their long-awaited return to the top division. However, Clontarf proved too strong, winning 39-22 at home with Leinster’s Alex Soroka dotting down twice.
Paddy Clancy’s reliable right boot delivered 14 points in UCD’s terrific 39-24 triumph at Ballynahinch. The five-try students came from 17 points down to spoil Mike Orchin-McKeever’s league opener as ‘Hinch head coach.
At Temple Hill, Adam La Grue’s late bonus-point try topped off a productive day’s work from Terenure College who overcame Cork Constitution 27-10. ‘Nure are now guided by former Con coach Paul Barr.
Meanwhile, Naas have gone straight to Division 1B’s summit following their 32-12 defeat of UCC. Jamie Bohan, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland’s Billy, touched down on his league debut for the Cobras.
Aaron Moloney’s 75th-minute try saw Nenagh Ormond win 22-12 at Highfield, and Garryowen captain Bryan Fitzgerald had a second-half brace in their gripping 25-20 victory over Instonians.
Debutant Jonny Ginnety’s try, with a quarter of an hour remaining, saw Dublin University draw 21-all with City of Armagh, while James Burke struck in the 77th minute to see Blackrock College take a 21-10 verdict against 1B newcomers MU Barnhall.
Energia All-Ireland League – round one results
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2A
Division 2B north
Division 2B south
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