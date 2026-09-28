IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KATIE McCabe featured as Chelsea beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.
Alyssa Thompson scored the only goal as Chelsea ended Arsenal’s unbeaten streak in the league, which goes back to October of 2025. Arsenal had not lost in their last 20 games before this defeat.
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The goal came on 39 minutes, Keira Walsh’s strike from range was stopped by Anneke Borbe, but Thompson pounced on the rebound for a lead the home side would not give up.
For McCabe it was a first game against Arsenal, who she left in the summer after more than a decade at the North London club.
She said the inevitable booing from Arsenal fans did not faze her.
“When you have been at a club for so long, it’s expected, especially when you move to a London rival,” she said.
“I have a lot of respect for the Arsenal fans, we have been through a lot together.
“But for me it was time for a new chapter in my career and coming to Chelsea and the way Sonia (Bompastor) wants to play, with the quality we have in the team, I was really excited about it. I’m really happy about it.”
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Katie McCabe helps Chelsea beat former club Arsenal
Women’s Super League results on Sunday:
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KATIE McCabe featured as Chelsea beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.
Alyssa Thompson scored the only goal as Chelsea ended Arsenal’s unbeaten streak in the league, which goes back to October of 2025. Arsenal had not lost in their last 20 games before this defeat.
The goal came on 39 minutes, Keira Walsh’s strike from range was stopped by Anneke Borbe, but Thompson pounced on the rebound for a lead the home side would not give up.
For McCabe it was a first game against Arsenal, who she left in the summer after more than a decade at the North London club.
She said the inevitable booing from Arsenal fans did not faze her.
“When you have been at a club for so long, it’s expected, especially when you move to a London rival,” she said.
“I have a lot of respect for the Arsenal fans, we have been through a lot together.
“But for me it was time for a new chapter in my career and coming to Chelsea and the way Sonia (Bompastor) wants to play, with the quality we have in the team, I was really excited about it. I’m really happy about it.”
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