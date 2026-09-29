All-Ireland winner Rory Grugan signs off on county career with Armagh

ONE OF ARMAGH’S longest-serving players, Rory Grugan, has announced his retirement from county football.

The Ballymacnab man made an announcement on his Instagram account, writing, ‘The greatest honour of my life. Thank you.’

The 35-year-old leaves county duty as the winner of an All-Ireland title in 2024, and an Ulster title in 2026, in Armagh’s fourth consecutive time of asking in the provincial decider.

He made his debut in a Dr McKenna Cup game against Down in 2011 after being a key figure in the All-Ireland minor win in 2009 under manager Paul McShane.

With James Morgan also retiring, Armagh are now well depleted of squad members from the 2024 All-Ireland with Stefan Campbell, and Jemar Hall also stepping away, along with panel members Ciaran Higgins, Ciaron O’Hanlon, Shane McPartlan and Niall Rowland.

It is believed that others might follow suit in the coming weeks.

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The 42 View

- Declan Bogue

Anyone coaching children the art and science of Gaelic football should have a number of touchstones, certain players and moves they deploy.

Some players do things a level above others. Watch, for example, how David Clifford’s kick is often followed by a lengthy follow through, not to mention how he uses the bounce as a weapon.

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Rory Grugan making his way out of the Croke Park tunnel. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Others are exceptional at using their body, such as Ciaran Kilkenny and his back the width of a bus to keep the ball as far away from opponents while in close quarters.

He may not be as heralded, but Rory Grugan had a range of skills that made him an incredible Gaelic footballer.

For Armagh, he was the fulcrum of their attack. His ability to scan the immediate area meant he was rarely dispossessed. He possessed a composure on the ball and a calmness as he played the point-guard role as they built attacks.

As well as that, he could drill in a long ball with a true flight, or else curl it into a run made by an inside forward.

His left foot was a serious asset for Armagh. He could kick frees and was accurate from play.

While he had a slight frame, he was brilliant in the air. This was never better displayed than the opening seconds of the 2022 All-Ireland round 2 qualifier game against Donegal.

From the throw-in, Rian O’Neill caught the ball and immediately fouled by Jason McGee. He belted the free towards the Donegal goal at the O’Duffy Terrace. Grugan caught it on the 14-metre line, and smashed the shot to the net past Shaun Patton.

Winning the All-Ireland in 2024. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There was a cerebral quality to Grugan and something of an intellectual curiosity. A teacher of languages, he spent 10 weeks of last winter coaching Gaelic football in Brittany, Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille and Strasbourg, all delivered in French.

There is something of a pity that since winning the All-Ireland in 2024, Grugan spent the last two seasons battling injury, just as the games’ new rules would have showcased his abilities even more than before.

He leaves the stage deeply appreciated by fans of his beloved Armagh, having given all for 16 seasons. The longest-serving player is now 2024 All-Ireland winning captain Aidan Forker, who made his debut in 2012.