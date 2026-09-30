Nottingham Forest confirm deal for Michael Noonan to join in January

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE confirmed that Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Noonan will join the Premier League club on 1 January, 2027.

The 18-year-old, who featured off the bench in Ireland U21s’ 4-3 victory over Kazakhstan last night, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

He will complete a free transfer, with Rovers to receive only basic training compensation in the low six figures. It’s understood they were still hopeful of securing a deal in the region of €750,000 during earlier negotiations.

“Michael is a player we, along with a number of other clubs, have followed closely for some time, so we’re delighted he has chosen Nottingham Forest,” said Forest’s chief football officer George Syrianos.

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“Recruiting high-potential young players is central to our long-term vision for the academy. We want the academy to be a genuine pathway to the first team, and that means bringing in the right talent early and giving them a clear, individual plan to get there.

“Michael’s decision reflects the work Chris (McGuane), Andy (Reid), and everyone involved has put into developing and then sharing what that pathway looks like here.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael and his family to Forest and to supporting his development in the years ahead.”

A short statement from the Dublin club noted that: “Michael remains a Shamrock Rovers player until the end of this season and will play his part in the title run-in over the coming month.”

The 42 reported in June how Noonan was close to joining Ajax, but decided against a move to the Dutch giants, having also turned down a €1.8 million transfer to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in February.

It subsequently emerged that Rovers self-reported to Fifa a potential breach of third-party ownership rules relating to Noonan’s contract, along with that of goalkeeper Alex Noonan (no relation), who joined Ipswich Town on loan earlier this month before his move becomes permanent.

Forest hailed the attacker as a “key part” of the Rovers team, scoring eight goals and featuring in five European qualifiers this season.

The club statement noted Noonan’s landmark achievements: becoming the youngest scorer in Conference League history and second youngest in a Uefa club competition with a goal against Molde in February 2025, and being the youngest-ever scorer for the Republic of Ireland U21s.

- Additional reporting by David Sneyd.