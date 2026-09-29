Ireland edge seven-goal thriller to keep Euro U21 play-off hopes alive

Uefa European U21 Qualifiers Group D

Republic of Ireland 4

Kazakhstan 3

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

By the skin of their teeth, Ireland kept their Euro U21 play-off hopes alive after a wild seven-goal contest played amid yellow-warning wind and rain showers at Turner’s Cross.

Having been denied a strong penalty claim, Ireland perhaps deserved their break when granted a soft decision for Tommy Lonergan to slot the 86th-minute winner from the spot.

That nudged Ireland ahead of Slovakia into second with an extra game played. They still require either victory over England or an Andorran result against Slovakia to make the play-offs.

The Slovaks face Lee Carsley’s table-toppers on Friday before the final round of games on 6 October.

Kazakhstan's Artyom Litosh with Jamie Mullins of Ireland. Tom O'Halon / INPHO Tom O'Halon / INPHO / INPHO

Oisín Gallagher scored with almost the last kick in Turkestan to revive Ireland’s play-off hopes in March. With that in their minds, Kazakhstan came out and scored with almost the first kick at Turner’s Cross.

Artyom Litosh is making a name as a fast starter, having given Kazakhstan a third-minute lead against England on Friday in a 4-2 defeat. He needed just 12 seconds here.

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The striker collected Yan Trufanov’s flick-on, turned past Cathal McCarthy and Rory Finneran, and smashed a brilliant finish between Noah Jauny’s head and the crossbar.

McCarthy had Ireland’s best opportunity for a quick response, but Sherhan Kalmurza was always behind his strike.

Ireland were blessed to avoid a second concession when Trufanov was flagged for offside as he fired past Jauny. Ninety seconds later, Ireland were level.

Jamie Mullins’ low corner was met by Alex Murphy’s precise instep volley. The Kaiserslautern left-footer, who is on loan from Newcastle United, used his right to guide the ball inside the near post for his first goal at this level.

Within eight minutes, Ireland leapt ahead. Trent Kone-Doherty’s sharp link play allowed Lonergan to get in on goal. Kalmurza was out fast, but the ball ricocheted off the striker and into Jamie Mullins’ path. The Wycombe Wanderers man tucked away his third goal of the qualifying campaign, pushing him one clear of Mason Melia.

Alex Murphy was on the scoresheet for Ireland. Tom O'Halon / INPHO Tom O'Halon / INPHO / INPHO

But just like their clash with the English, Kazakhstan got it back to 2-2 by half-time. Litosh turned provider for a spectacular first-time finish by left-back Ramazan Karimov, who drilled into the far corner from outside the box.

Impressive playmaker Miras Omatay almost sent the visitors in ahead, only to be denied by the post.

As the conditions eased, this time it was Ireland who got the dream start after just over two minutes of play. Mullins’ corner again exposed the gaps in Kazakh marking as Sam Curtis headed, via a deflection, to the net.

But Ireland were equally susceptible at the back. They allowed Sagi Malikaidar’s long throw to bounce and captain Sultan Askarov made it 3-3 after 52 minutes.

Moments later, Ireland hit the woodwork. From Adam Brennan’s cross, Mullins planted his header onto the crossbar.

Crawford’s attacking changes pushed more bodies forward and in the 72nd minute, Trent Kone-Doherty had a major penalty shout. Kalmurza’s clumsy slide went through the Molde attacker, but referee Loic Thomas, after a moment’s hesitation, signalled a free out and booked Kone-Doherty for diving.

Ireland's Thomas Lonergan with Sultan Askarov and Al Turganov of Kazakhstan. Tom O'Halon / INPHO Tom O'Halon / INPHO / INPHO

Kalmurza then twice denied Kone-Doherty, with the latter rebound forced onto the post by Murphy.

When the penalty came, it was very harsh on Kalmurza. He got a hand to the ball before bringing Lonergan to the ground. The Waterford marksman made no mistake by chipping down the middle.

As the visitors chased a leveller, they ended with 10 men after Litosh received a second yellow in the 95th minute for an off-the-ball incident.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Noah Jauny; Cathal McCarthy, Seán Grehan (Leon Ayinde 81), Alex Murphy; Sam Curtis (Darius Lipsiuc 70), Rory Finneran (Michael Noonan 81), Jacob Devaney, Adam Brennan (Romeo Akachukwu 70); Jamie Mullins, Trent Kone-Doherty; Tommy Lonergan (David Okagbue 88).

KAZAKHSTAN: Sherhan Kalmurza; Sagi Malikaidar, Sultan Askarov, Ali Turganov, Ramazan Karimov (Mukhamedali Abish 66); Zhansultan Mukhametkhanov (Salamat Zhumabekov 77), Abinur Nurymbet; Saif Popov (Magzhan Toktybay 66), Miras Omatay, Yan Trufanov (Mansur Birkurmanov 77); Artyom Litosh.

Referee: Loic Thomas (Luxembourg).