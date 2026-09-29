Gordan and Kane on target as England win in Prague

ANTHONY GORDON AND Harry Kane secured England a straightforward 2-0 win away to 10-man Czechia at the end of one of the most dramatic days in English football history.

The sporting world was rocked in the hours before kick-off in Prague by the news Manchester City had been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Nico O’Reilly missed Tuesday’s trip to Czechia through injury but City team-mates Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson had the chance to park those problems in an ultimately comfortable Nations League win.

Pavel Sulc’s first-half sending off after a VAR review of his clumsy challenge on Anderson took the sting out of the initially lively hosts and Gordon gave Thomas Tuchel’s men a deserved lead early in the second half.

The forward headed home a fantastic cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was making his first start under the German coach, before skipper Kane slammed home to settle any nerves.

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Gordon heads England into the lead. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was a much-needed, if unsurprising, win against the side ranked 49th in the world, although early on there were alarming signs of the sloppiness that cost them in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Spain.

Anderson failed to cut out an early ball but James Trafford – again playing instead of Jordan Pickford – held his ground to thwart Sulc, with Lukas Cerv volleying wide before Sulc was frustrated again.

England looked disjointed but went close to striking the first blow in the 16th minute as Morgan Rogers turned exceptionally to hit a post before Anderson and Bukayo Saka saw follow-ups blocked.

Gordon bent wide as England showed further signs of life, with a VAR review midway through the first half tilting the Group A3 clash further their way.

Anderson was left in pain by a clumsy Sulc challenge and referee Umut Meler upgraded a yellow card to red upon reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Czechia went from posing problems to defending deeply, with Saka, Rogers and Gordon trying their luck as crosses posed problems.

Kane scored England's second. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kane forced a fantastic stoppage-time save from Matej Kovar, but the former Manchester United goalkeeper would be beaten two minutes into the second half.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a wayward Czechia pass high on the right and whipped a delicious cross that Gordon guided back across goal with a low header.

Lewis Hall, making his first start under Tuchel like Alexander-Arnold, went close as he continued to link up well with former Newcastle team-mate Gordon down the flank.

The left-back saw a dangerous cross turned onto his own post by Ladislav Krejci, who stopped Rogers getting a shot away in the 69th minute but saw Kane react quickly.

The skipper met the loose ball with a low drive beyond Kovar before being replaced as part of a triple change that saw Jude Bellingham and Rio Ngumoha come on along with debutant Alex Scott.

Czechia attempted to give their fans something to cheer about but had Kovar to thank for preventing Eberechi Eze or fellow substitute Bellingham making things worse.