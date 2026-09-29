It was initially expected that this elevation to interim boss would not affect Sørensen’s Ireland involvement; however, he will no longer join Ward’s set-up at all.
The ex-Everton boss was due to come on board as her latest assistant, following the departure of Gary Cronin after just over six months. Alan Mahon had also previously served as number two.
A former manager of Villa herself, Ward is not thought to be imminently appointing another assistant coach as play-off preparations continue alongside Amber Whiteley and the remainder of her staff.
Ireland play lowly Kazakhstan in Astana next Friday, 9 October, before the return leg at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following Tuesday, 13 October. The winners will face Belgium or Poland for a ticket to next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.
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Sørensen no longer joining Ireland set-up after taking interim charge of Aston Villa
BRIAN SØRENSEN WILL no longer join Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland set-up, having taken interim charge of Aston Villa.
Sørensen was announced as Ward’s new assistant coach last week, but The 42 understands that will not materialise now.
It comes as a disruption to Ireland’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup play-offs, which begin away to Kazakhstan next Friday.
The 42 understands that Villa were not keen on Sørensen – their women’s technical director – double-jobbing internationally while interim manager. The Dane fills the void left by the departure of Natalia Arroyo on Tuesday morning.
It was initially expected that this elevation to interim boss would not affect Sørensen’s Ireland involvement; however, he will no longer join Ward’s set-up at all.
The ex-Everton boss was due to come on board as her latest assistant, following the departure of Gary Cronin after just over six months. Alan Mahon had also previously served as number two.
A former manager of Villa herself, Ward is not thought to be imminently appointing another assistant coach as play-off preparations continue alongside Amber Whiteley and the remainder of her staff.
Ireland play lowly Kazakhstan in Astana next Friday, 9 October, before the return leg at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following Tuesday, 13 October. The winners will face Belgium or Poland for a ticket to next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.
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