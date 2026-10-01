Republic of Ireland's Smallbone joins Leicester on three-year deal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Will Smallbone has joined Leicester on a three-year deal after leaving Southampton during the summer.

The 26-year-old will join the Foxes squad ahead of their next fixture away at Stevenage on Tuesday, 6 October in the Football League.

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“I’m really looking forward to [getting started],” Smallbone told the club website.

“I’m hungry and looking forward to being at Leicester City. I have spent a long time playing under the manager previously, I know a few of the boys here and I’ve played against a few of them in my time so I think that should help me to settle in quite quickly.”

Midfielder Will Smallbone has joined us on a three-year deal! ✍️



Delighted to have you, Will 🦊



Full details 👉 https://t.co/cRbH4mh7wU pic.twitter.com/gAisHrfWuD — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 1, 2026

Smallbone is a product of Southampton’s academy. He was part of the side that secured promotion to the Premier League in 23/24, scoring in their Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final victory over West Bromwich Albion before providing the assist for the decisive goal in the final against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium.

Smallbone signed his first professional contract with Southampton in February 2017 and made his senior debut three years later in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town, a game in which he also scored the opening goal.

He went on to make 77 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, scoring seven goals. Smallbone went on to gain further Championship experience during loan spells with Stoke City and Millwall.

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