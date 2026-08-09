Galway and Cork will contest the All-Ireland senior camogie final for the third year in-a-row later this afternoon [throw-in, 4.15pm] with the score currently at one apiece.
Only a goal separated them in the 2024 final while Carrie Dolan settled last year’s dramatic meeting with a late free.
Galway are on the brink of history as they look to defend the O’Duffy Cup for the first time ever, while Cork will aim to bounce back after their three in-a-row dreams were crushed last year.
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Before the action gets underway in Croke Park, we want to know how you think Round 3 between these teams will go. Will there be a winner today, or will there be a draw for the first time since 1981? Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
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Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior camogie final?
THE TRILOGY IS almost upon us.
Galway and Cork will contest the All-Ireland senior camogie final for the third year in-a-row later this afternoon [throw-in, 4.15pm] with the score currently at one apiece.
Only a goal separated them in the 2024 final while Carrie Dolan settled last year’s dramatic meeting with a late free.
Galway are on the brink of history as they look to defend the O’Duffy Cup for the first time ever, while Cork will aim to bounce back after their three in-a-row dreams were crushed last year.
Before the action gets underway in Croke Park, we want to know how you think Round 3 between these teams will go. Will there be a winner today, or will there be a draw for the first time since 1981? Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Poll Results:
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All-Ireland senior camogie final Camogie Cork camogie GAA Galway Camogie Have your say