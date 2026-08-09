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Celtic manager Martin O'Neill. Alamy
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Martin O’Neill to miss Celtic game after undergoing 'small procedure'

Assistant manager Shaun Maloney will take charge for today’s clash with Kilmarnock.
1.17pm, 9 Aug 2026

CELTIC MANAGER MARTIN O’Neill will not be in the dugout for their William Hill Premiership clash with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Glasgow club announced earlier this week that the 74-year-old had undergone a “small procedure” and assistant manager Shaun Maloney said on Friday he was not sure if O’Neill would be present at Rugby Park.

O’Neill was released from hospital one day after his procedure and Maloney – who will take charge of the Kilmarnock game – updated supporters saying he was in “good form”.

“A strange feeling,” Maloney said when asked about temporarily taking over for today’s game. “You definitely wouldn’t want it in these circumstances.

“We’ve tried to keep preparation as similar as possible. Martin comes alive on match day so we’ll definitely miss the parts of what he does today. But we’ll try to keep it as close to that level as we can.”

Celtic will be looking to make it two straight wins to kick-start their season following their victory over Dundee last week.

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