Leinster out-half Harry Byrne signs new contract

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that out-half Harry Byrne has signed a new contract with the province.

Byrne has been delivering assured showings in the 10 jersey and is Leinster’s top scorer so far this season, establishing himself as the first-choice out-half for the recent Champions Cup knock-out games.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Dubliner has made 87 appearances since his debut against Benetton in 2019. Leo Cullen’s side face the French side in the URC this Saturday.

A product of St Michael’s College and Lansdowne, Byrne spent a stint on loan at Bristol Bears last season. He has made four senior Ireland appearances since his first in 2021.

Harry Byrne has signed a new contract with Leinster Rugby! 🔥



With 109 points, the former @stmcnews out-half is our top scorer so far this season and has made 87 appearance for the province since his debut against Benetton in 2019 💙 #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/8nmvObeTdC — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Conor O’Tighearnaigh has penned his first Leinster senior contract.

The UCD second row featured for the 10th time at senior level off the bench against Ulster last Friday, and now commits his future to the eastern province.

O’Tighearnaigh, 23, previously came through the ranks at Bective Rangers, Old Belvedere and St Michael’s College.