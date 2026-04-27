Manchester United hold on to beat Brentford and close in on Champions League

MANCHESTER UNITED MOVED within touching distance of Champions League qualification as captain Bruno Fernandes edged closer to the Premier League assist record in Monday’s 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils increased their stranglehold on third with a hard-fought Old Trafford triumph against Keith Andrews’ Bees, giving them an 11-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton with just four matches to play.

Fernandes has been integral to United’s rise and impeding return to Europe, with the skipper setting up a 19th goal of the campaign as Benjamin Sesko scored after Casemiro continued his memorable farewell tour with a headed opener.

Benjamin Sesko made it 2-0. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Portuguese playmaker is now just one shy of the record 20-assist tally in a single season shared by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Fernandes’ latest contribution helped settle nerves after unusually wasteful Igor Thiago threatened to level in an entertaining first half that saw United boast the clinical edge lacked by the visitors.

Brentford pushed as Dango Ouattara hit a post before Mathias Jensen’s long-range sparked a nervy conclusion, but Carrick’s side held out for a win that keeps them on course for Champions League football.

United dug deep on a night they had started with the kind of sharpness lacking in the home defeat to Leeds a fortnight ago.

Kobbie Mainoo showed incredible balance, footwork and awareness inside the opening minutes to wriggle free and pass to Amad Diallo, whose shot Sepp van den Berg blocked on the line.

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher clawed away a thumping Harry Maguire header from a Fernandes cross, and the United pair soon played a vital role in the opener.

The captain’s deep 11th-minute corner was headed back across goal by returning defender Maguire to the back post, where Casemiro showed strength and no little endeavour to nod home.

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Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk and Man United's Bruno Fernandes fight for the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The popular Brazil international is leaving at the end of his contract this summer and kissed the team badge as fans implored him to stay another year.

But the mood changed as Brentford upped the ante having fallen behind for the first time since February, with Senne Lammens denying Michael Kayode with a strong hand before Thiago threatened.

The Brazil striker fluffed his lines as Lammens and Ayden Heaven just about stopped a calamitous equaliser, before the latter excellently prevented him from getting a shot away.

Lammens’ fine reactions soon prevented the United teenager from undoing that good work with an unfortunate own goal having bundled on a cross with his arm.

But the Bees lacked a sting in the tail and the hosts capitalised, with Amad strike ruled out for offside before the 43rd minute brought a second goal.

A powerful Amad challenge started a counter-attack as Fernandes took the ball over the halfway line and beyond, keeping his cool before passing for Sesko to score having shown similar composure.

Maguire was denied by Kelleher when the second half got under way as United attempted to stifle Brentford having moved to a back three at the break.

Ouattara looked most likely to prise open the hosts’ backline, including meeting a flicked-on corner with header onto the post before play was halted for a high boot as he attempted an acrobatic follow up.

Man of the match Casemiro whizzed a low long-range effort narrowly wide before Brentford scored one of their own.

Boss Andrews punched the air as Jensen capitalised on tired defending, cutting away and scoring a piledriver with three minutes to go.

Mikkel Damsgaard headed a wonderful chance straight at Lammens as the clock wound down on a United victory.