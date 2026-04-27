CORK DEFENDER CIARÁN Joyce is facing a long spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate in yesterday’s Munster championship tie with Limerick.
Joyce suffered the injury early in the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and was forced off, with the Cork hurling management today revealing that the severity of the injury has been confirmed after the defender underwent a scan this morning.
Centre-back Robert Downey damaged his ankle ligaments towards the end of the game and is set for a six-week layoff.
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Cork defender Ciaran Joyce hit with cruciate setback after Limerick game
CORK DEFENDER CIARÁN Joyce is facing a long spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate in yesterday’s Munster championship tie with Limerick.
Joyce suffered the injury early in the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and was forced off, with the Cork hurling management today revealing that the severity of the injury has been confirmed after the defender underwent a scan this morning.
Centre-back Robert Downey damaged his ankle ligaments towards the end of the game and is set for a six-week layoff.
More to follow…
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Cork GAA Hurling Treatment Table