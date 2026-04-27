How are the Munster hurling teams shaping up two rounds in?

TWO ROUNDS IN and every team is now out of the blocks in the Munster hurling race.

The picture for 2026 has become clearer with four games played, yet there is plenty left to unpack in the remaining six fixtures, before the top three teams emerge in the final shake-up.

With championship minutes in the legs, how is every team feeling and what is the outlook?

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Clare

Sat out over the weekend and spent it in an observational capacity. Limerick’s loss gives Clare food for thought. With Aaron Gillane out injured, the expectation on Cork to win rose. Clare will face a similar scenario with Cian Lynch also missing next Sunday. The memories of their 2024 meeting with Limerick in Ennis will linger, a nine-point advantage entering the final quarter that day was shredded as Clare ultimately lost by three.

The concession of a trio of goals was costly that afternoon for Clare. That trend remains a pressing concern judging by the Waterford game last Sunday week as they got through the Banner rearguard to raise four green flags. The flipside is Clare’s attack looks more threatening than ever. The stars of the 2024 All-Ireland win are still there, Sean Rynne (0-5) and Diarmuid Stritch (0-3) add another layer to their output.

The determination to kick on after last season’s fadeout will be great. Sunday’s examination by Limerick will be revealing, particularly as Clare are on the road then to Thurles and Cork over the last week.

Fixtures: Sunday 3 May – Limerick (home); Saturday 16 May – Tipperary (away); Sunday 24 May – Cork (away).

Tony Kelly signs autographs for Clare fans after the win over Waterford. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

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Cork

April looked a pivotal month in Cork’s 2026 hurling calendar, a point reinforced by league final qualification being added to the mix. The loss in that game to Limerick created doubt about their prospects, the response has been striking in fashioning two hard-earned wins at the expense of Tipperary and Limerick.

The demonstration of steel has been noticeable in the final quarter of both games, Tommy O’Connell has become a brilliant addition to the middle third chaos, while the scoring input of Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Barrett has returned to key levels.

Yesterday’s triumph has been clouded by the season-ending injury suffered by Ciarán Joyce. He appeared set to solve their full-back issue and a defence already under scrutiny faces more questions with loss of Joyce and the short-term sidelining through injury of Robert Downey. Haven’t exactly sparkled in their two games to date, yet it’s a results business and an unbeaten start is one Ben O’Connor will snap up.

For the first time, Cork have won their opening two games in the round-robin. If they claim victory over Waterford, a Munster final spot would likely be nailed down.

Fixtures: Saturday 9 May – Waterford (away); Sunday 24 May – Clare (home).

Tommy O'Connell after Cork's win over Limerick. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

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Limerick

The best side in the league and impressive on home soil three weeks ago when lifting that trophy, the 15th major honour Limerick have accumulated in the John Kiely era. The mood has shifted over the last few days though with the injury-enforced absence of Aaron Gillane, the red card incurred by Cian Lynch yesterday, and the ultimate loss by two points at the hands of Cork in their opener.

Defeat will irritate Limerick, they were at their spellbinding best in the opening quarter and had the opportunities to gain a firm grip on the game in the third quarter. For the fourth time in their last five championship meetings with Cork, Limerick have come out the wrong side. Three of those defeats have been by two-point margins, coupled with last June’s penalty shootout.

John Kiely lamented their inaccuracy yesterday evening, that will be an area they’ll seek to tidy up as they head to Ennis next Sunday. They remain amongst the All-Ireland front-runners, but lacking two Patrickswell heavyweights changes the complexion of their test against Clare.

Fixtures: Sunday 3 May – Clare (away); Sunday 17 May – Waterford (home); Sunday 24 May – Tipperary (home).

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

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Tipperary

Yesterday’s draw was of the infuriating kind for Tipperary. They left with a share of the spoils in 2024 at Walsh Park, but there was delight that night at digging out the result courtesy of Gearoid O’Connor’s late pointed free. This in contrast was a setback, an 11-point interval lead failing to translate to victory and their late three-point advantage was also wiped out.

Tipperary produced sparkling passages of play early on, hitting their stride up front in a way they had failed to do a week previous against Cork. Oisin O’Donoghue and John McGrath offered reminders of their attacking class, in total Tipperary had 13 different players chipping in with scores but that combination failed to deliver a win.

The pressure intensifies now ahead of that crucial eight-day stretch, a Saturday night reunion with Clare and a Sunday afternoon trip to Limerick. Last year Tipperary had only one point after two games and got the pair of victories they needed to qualify. Repeating that task is quite a challenge if they are to end the unwanted sequence of only emerging from Munster every second season in the round-robin era.

Fixtures: Saturday 16 May – Clare (home); Sunday 24 May – Limerick (away).

Andrew Ormond scored Tipperary's early goal. ©INPHO ©INPHO

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Waterford

Hanging in there. Waterford’s round-robin woes looked set to continue yesterday evening until Kevin Mahony unleashed a stinging late drive to the Tipperary net, rescuing something from the game and prolonging their season. After their first-half struggles, Waterford will gratefully accept the draw.

Considering they were 11 points down at the break, their second-half recovery was one of wonderful defiance, spearheaded by Stephen Bennett thundering into the game. The to-do list from now will include improved efficiency, 27 scores yesterday were mixed with 23 misses. They are also conceding too much at the back, an aggregate of 72 points to date, which is 21 more than their next opponents Cork have managed over their two games.

Waterford have secured just four victories from their 26 round-robin matches to date. They need to discover the winning habit, hosting Cork and travelling to Limerick represent tough assignments, but there was enough in yesterday’s display to hearten them that they have a chance.

Fixtures: Saturday 9 May – Cork (home); Sunday 17 May – Limerick (away).

Kevin Mahony celebrates his early goal for Waterford. ©INPHO ©INPHO

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